Woman seeks entry into Sabarimala temple as it reopens amid heavy police security: Meanwhile, the Kerala BJP president said that Sabarimala protests last month were planned and executed by party members. Delhi air quality plummets after improving marginally on Sunday, visibility affected: Authorities said an increase in stubble burning in the neighbouring states contributed to the decline in air quality. India and China among eight countries allowed to import Iranian oil despite sanctions, says US: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington DC ‘will be relentless in exerting pressure’ on Tehran. INS Arihant completes first deterrence patrol, PM Narendra Modi hails it as a historic moment: INS Arihant is India’s first nuclear ballistic missile submarine. Bangladesh tribunal sentences two to death for committing crimes against humanity during 1971 war: The two men, who are now in their sixties, are absconding. Children among 81 people kidnapped from school in Cameroon’s Bamenda: Bamenda is an anglophone region where separatists are fighting against the country’s Francophone government. Tamil Nadu Police arrest woman for allegedly killing four-year-old in ‘human sacrifice’: She has reportedly confessed to sacrificing the child to a local deity, believing it would bring her better luck. Ayodhya head priest opposes plan for large statue, says ‘Ram’s place is in a temple, not in the open’: Satyendra Das said if it has to be built, the statue must be of reasonable height so that it can be easily maintained. Karnataka farmers’ groups plan protest against loan waiver delay after court issues arrest warrants: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy asked the deputy commissioner of Belagavi to take steps to stop seven farmers, who have been served warrants, from being arrested. TCS set to go on trial in US over racial discrimination allegations by former employees, says report: The company denied any unlawful bias in its operations even as the complainants alleged that it engaged in a ‘systematic pattern of discrimination’.