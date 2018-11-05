The big news: Woman seeks police help to enter Sabarimala as temple reopens, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi’s air quality fell again after improving marginally on Sunday, and the US allowed India and China to buy Iranian oil despite sanctions.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Woman seeks entry into Sabarimala temple as it reopens amid heavy police security: Meanwhile, the Kerala BJP president said that Sabarimala protests last month were planned and executed by party members.
- Delhi air quality plummets after improving marginally on Sunday, visibility affected: Authorities said an increase in stubble burning in the neighbouring states contributed to the decline in air quality.
- India and China among eight countries allowed to import Iranian oil despite sanctions, says US: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington DC ‘will be relentless in exerting pressure’ on Tehran.
- INS Arihant completes first deterrence patrol, PM Narendra Modi hails it as a historic moment: INS Arihant is India’s first nuclear ballistic missile submarine.
- Bangladesh tribunal sentences two to death for committing crimes against humanity during 1971 war: The two men, who are now in their sixties, are absconding.
- Children among 81 people kidnapped from school in Cameroon’s Bamenda: Bamenda is an anglophone region where separatists are fighting against the country’s Francophone government.
- Tamil Nadu Police arrest woman for allegedly killing four-year-old in ‘human sacrifice’: She has reportedly confessed to sacrificing the child to a local deity, believing it would bring her better luck.
- Ayodhya head priest opposes plan for large statue, says ‘Ram’s place is in a temple, not in the open’: Satyendra Das said if it has to be built, the statue must be of reasonable height so that it can be easily maintained.
- Karnataka farmers’ groups plan protest against loan waiver delay after court issues arrest warrants: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy asked the deputy commissioner of Belagavi to take steps to stop seven farmers, who have been served warrants, from being arrested.
- TCS set to go on trial in US over racial discrimination allegations by former employees, says report: The company denied any unlawful bias in its operations even as the complainants alleged that it engaged in a ‘systematic pattern of discrimination’.