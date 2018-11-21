A look at the headlines right now:

J&K Assembly dissolved after Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone stake claim to form government: The tie-up with PDP will be a grave blunder, said National Conference leader Sheikh Mustafa Kamal. Seven fishermen arrested in connection with murder of American allegedly by protected tribe in Andaman: The fishermen took tourist John Allen Chau to North Sentinel Island, where people of the indigenous Sentinelese tribe live. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri cleared of sexual harassment charges as probe finds allegations ‘fabricated’: Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against actor Alok Nath in a rape case. Grenade used in Amritsar attack was made in Pakistan, says Amarinder Singh: The chief minister announced that one of the attackers has been arrested and the police are looking for the other. NDA government making a ‘calibrated effort’ to weaken democracy, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister also described demonetisation as ‘organised loot and legalised plunder’ and a decision that cannot be undone. Over 20,000 farmers begin march from Thane to Mumbai demanding drought compensation: Their other demands include an unconditional farm loan waiver and transfer of forest rights to Adivasis. NIA files chargesheet against Jaish-e-Mohammad chief’s brother, 13 others in Nagrota Army camp attack case: The agency said Maulana Abdul Rouf Asghar was the mastermind behind the attack. BJP leader K Surendran granted conditional bail by Kerala district court in connection with protests at Sabarimala: The police took him into preventive custody on November 17 after he tried to visit the Ayyappa temple despite being asked not to. Nearly 50% of India’s ATMs may shut down by March because of new rules, says confederation: The Confederation of ATM Industry said that a large number of these automated teller machines will be in non-urban areas. Donald Trump admits his daughter Ivanka used personal email for White House work: However, he claimed the mails were not classified like those of his 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.