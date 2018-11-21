The big news: Jammu and Kashmir governor dissolves state Assembly, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Seven fishermen were arrested after an American was killed on an Andaman island, and the BCCI CEO was cleared of sexual harassment charges.
A look at the headlines right now:
- J&K Assembly dissolved after Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone stake claim to form government: The tie-up with PDP will be a grave blunder, said National Conference leader Sheikh Mustafa Kamal.
- Seven fishermen arrested in connection with murder of American allegedly by protected tribe in Andaman: The fishermen took tourist John Allen Chau to North Sentinel Island, where people of the indigenous Sentinelese tribe live.
- BCCI CEO Rahul Johri cleared of sexual harassment charges as probe finds allegations ‘fabricated’: Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against actor Alok Nath in a rape case.
- Grenade used in Amritsar attack was made in Pakistan, says Amarinder Singh: The chief minister announced that one of the attackers has been arrested and the police are looking for the other.
- NDA government making a ‘calibrated effort’ to weaken democracy, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister also described demonetisation as ‘organised loot and legalised plunder’ and a decision that cannot be undone.
- Over 20,000 farmers begin march from Thane to Mumbai demanding drought compensation: Their other demands include an unconditional farm loan waiver and transfer of forest rights to Adivasis.
- NIA files chargesheet against Jaish-e-Mohammad chief’s brother, 13 others in Nagrota Army camp attack case: The agency said Maulana Abdul Rouf Asghar was the mastermind behind the attack.
- BJP leader K Surendran granted conditional bail by Kerala district court in connection with protests at Sabarimala: The police took him into preventive custody on November 17 after he tried to visit the Ayyappa temple despite being asked not to.
- Nearly 50% of India’s ATMs may shut down by March because of new rules, says confederation: The Confederation of ATM Industry said that a large number of these automated teller machines will be in non-urban areas.
- Donald Trump admits his daughter Ivanka used personal email for White House work: However, he claimed the mails were not classified like those of his 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.