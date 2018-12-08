The big news: Bulandshahr SSP among 3 officials transferred after violence, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed confidence of a BJP win in Madhya Pradesh, and a former Army officer said surgical strikes were overhyped.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Top police officer among three transferred after violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, say reports: Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Krishna Bahadur Singh has been transferred to Lucknow following a report on the violence.
- ‘No bigger surveyor than me, BJP will win Madhya Pradesh,’ says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on exit polls: Exit polls have predicted a tight race between the Congress and the BJP in the Assembly elections held in the state.
- Surgical strikes were overhyped, says former Army officer who oversaw operations: Congress president Rahul Gandhi praised DS Hooda for the remark and said Narendra Modi had ‘absolutely no shame in using our military as a personal asset’.
- Sharad Yadav expresses regret for body-shaming remark about Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje: The Loktantrik Janata Dal leader said he will write a letter to her after she said she felt insulted.
- Several arrested in Paris as police try to prevent a repeat of last weekend’s riots: Authorities resorted to firing tear gas shells in central Paris as around 1,500 protestors demonstrated against high living costs and rising fuel taxes.
- 13 killed, as many injured after bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir: A police officer said three of the wounded have been airlifted to a medical facility in Jammu.
- Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Abid Ansari quits Peoples Democratic Party: Ansari said he did not want to be part of the ‘lies and deception being perpetuated by the party’.
- Around 80% voter turnout recorded in eighth phase of panchayat polls in J&K: One phase of voting remains to be held on December 11.
- China says it has launched first-ever lunar probe to land on far side of the moon: The former Soviet Union and the United States have sent probes to explore the moon’s dark side, but their satellites did not land.
- Security forces killed more than 225 militants in J&K this year, says Indian Army commander: Ranbir Singh said locals have been sharing information about militants with the Army, which is a ‘good sign’.