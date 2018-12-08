A look at the headlines right now:

Top police officer among three transferred after violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, say reports: Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Krishna Bahadur Singh has been transferred to Lucknow following a report on the violence. ‘No bigger surveyor than me, BJP will win Madhya Pradesh,’ says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on exit polls: Exit polls have predicted a tight race between the Congress and the BJP in the Assembly elections held in the state. Surgical strikes were overhyped, says former Army officer who oversaw operations: Congress president Rahul Gandhi praised DS Hooda for the remark and said Narendra Modi had ‘absolutely no shame in using our military as a personal asset’. Sharad Yadav expresses regret for body-shaming remark about Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje: The Loktantrik Janata Dal leader said he will write a letter to her after she said she felt insulted. Several arrested in Paris as police try to prevent a repeat of last weekend’s riots: Authorities resorted to firing tear gas shells in central Paris as around 1,500 protestors demonstrated against high living costs and rising fuel taxes. 13 killed, as many injured after bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir: A police officer said three of the wounded have been airlifted to a medical facility in Jammu.

Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Abid Ansari quits Peoples Democratic Party: Ansari said he did not want to be part of the ‘lies and deception being perpetuated by the party’. Around 80% voter turnout recorded in eighth phase of panchayat polls in J&K: One phase of voting remains to be held on December 11.

China says it has launched first-ever lunar probe to land on far side of the moon: The former Soviet Union and the United States have sent probes to explore the moon’s dark side, but their satellites did not land. Security forces killed more than 225 militants in J&K this year, says Indian Army commander: Ranbir Singh said locals have been sharing information about militants with the Army, which is a ‘good sign’.

