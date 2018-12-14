Top news: SC finds no ‘commercial favouritism’ in Rafale deal, refuses inquiry
The Supreme Court on Friday said there was no reason to doubt the Centre’s procurement process for the Rafale jet deal with France. A three-judge bench dismissed all petitions seeking an inquiry into the deal.
Meanwhile, Kamal Nath, who was chosen the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh by the Congress leadership on Thursday, will meet the governor at 10.30 am on Friday. A decision by the Congress on the chief ministers in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is likely during the day.
Parliament: Rahul Gandhi must apologise for claims against Rafale deal, says BJP
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon and the Rajya Sabha till 11.30 am on Friday as legislators sparred over the Rafale deal. When the Question Hour commenced on Friday, members of the Opposition stormed the well carrying placards, raising protests over the Rafale deal. Members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party raised slogans against the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi.
Supreme Court asks Centre to make appointment of information commissioners more transparent
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to disclose the process of appointment of the members of the Central Information Commission, including details on applicants and search committees. The court asked the government to maintain transparency in the process.
West Bengal: Trinamool leader, two others killed in attack on MLA’s car near Kolkata
At least three people were killed after assailants fired and threw bombs at their car at a petrol pump near Kolkata on Thursday. The dead included local Trinamool Congress leader Saifuddin Khan, the driver of the vehicle belonging to party MLA Biswanath Das, and a passerby.
‘CID’ director BP Singh appointed new FTII chairman after Anupam Kher
Television producer-director BP Singh was on Thursday appointed the new chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India. He will succeed senior actor Anupam Kher, who had resigned from the post in October before his term came to an end.
Rafale: Supreme Court rules out CBI inquiry into deal, says it is satisfied with process followed
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed all petitions seeking an inquiry into the government’s procurement of Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation. Perceptions of individuals cannot form the basis of judicial interference, the court said.
CM-designate Kamal Nath to meet Madhya Pradesh governor on Friday morning
Madhya Pradesh chief minister-designate Kamal Nath has said that the post of chief minister is a milestone and thanked Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia for his support. Nath said he will meet Governor Anandiben Patel at 10.30 am on Friday.
Nitin Gadkari says it’s wrong to call Vijay Mallya a thief for defaulting on loan once
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said it would be unfair to describe businessman Vijay Mallya as a thief because he had regularly made loan payments for close to four decades and had only defaulted on payment once.
PM Modi’s foreign trips have cost taxpayers over Rs 2,000 crore since 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trips abroad since 2014 have cost tax payers over Rs 2,000 crore. Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh on Thursday gave the Rajya Sabha the details of Modi’s trips between June 15, 2014 and December 3, 2018.
Bengaluru: Sasikala questioned in prison by tax department officials
VK Sasikala, former general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, was on Thursday interrogated by Income Tax Department officials in connection with searches held at former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s home. Sasikala was Jayalalithaa’s former aide.
