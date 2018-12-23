The big news: Tsunami in Indonesia kills at least 222 people, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Protestors in Sabarimala forced as many as 11 women to return home, and the BJP and JD(U) will contest the 2019 elections on 17 seats each.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tsunami in Indonesia kills 222 on Java and Sumatra islands, 843 injured: Video showing members of an Indonesian pop band swept away by tsunami surfaced online.
- Eleven women forced to head back home after police action fails to tame protestors at Sabarimala: A mob attacked the group minutes after it set off towards the shrine with police protection.
- BJP and JD(U) agree to contest 17 seats each in 2019, Paswan’s party gets six: The Lok Janshakti Party will also be given a Rajya Sabha seat, with Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan as the likely candidate.
- CBSE Class 10 exams to begin on February 21, Class 12 on February 15: The tests for the vocational subjects will be conducted in February, and those for the other subjects in March.
- BJP wins Jasdan Assembly bye-poll, Congress victorious in Jharkhand’s Kolebira: The winning candidate in Jasdan had defected from the Congress to the BJP in July.
- Subramanian Swamy claims new RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is a ‘corrupt person’: The BJP leader gave no details about his allegation but said he had got the former bureaucrat removed from the Finance Ministry for this reason.
- Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel rules out withdrawal of security forces from Maoist-hit areas: He said the newly-elected Congress government will hold dialogue with people affected due to Maoist activities.
- Amid Naseeruddin Shah row, Rajnath Singh says India is the ‘most tolerant country in the world’: Meanwhile, Shah criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his ‘support’, asking him to look after his own country.
- Union minister Nitin Gadkari accuses Opposition, media of twisting his ‘leadership’ remark: The BJP leader said he condemned the ‘malafide and mischievous out of context reports’ that were attributed to him.
- Nana Chudasama, former Mumbai sheriff who put up banners on Marine Drive for decades, dies at 86: Chudasama, who was also a former sheriff, won the Padma Shri award in 2005 for his social work.