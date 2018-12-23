A look at the headlines right now:

Tsunami in Indonesia kills 222 on Java and Sumatra islands, 843 injured: Video showing members of an Indonesian pop band swept away by tsunami surfaced online. Eleven women forced to head back home after police action fails to tame protestors at Sabarimala: A mob attacked the group minutes after it set off towards the shrine with police protection. BJP and JD(U) agree to contest 17 seats each in 2019, Paswan’s party gets six: The Lok Janshakti Party will also be given a Rajya Sabha seat, with Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan as the likely candidate. CBSE Class 10 exams to begin on February 21, Class 12 on February 15: The tests for the vocational subjects will be conducted in February, and those for the other subjects in March. BJP wins Jasdan Assembly bye-poll, Congress victorious in Jharkhand’s Kolebira: The winning candidate in Jasdan had defected from the Congress to the BJP in July. Subramanian Swamy claims new RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is a ‘corrupt person’: The BJP leader gave no details about his allegation but said he had got the former bureaucrat removed from the Finance Ministry for this reason. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel rules out withdrawal of security forces from Maoist-hit areas: He said the newly-elected Congress government will hold dialogue with people affected due to Maoist activities. Amid Naseeruddin Shah row, Rajnath Singh says India is the ‘most tolerant country in the world’: Meanwhile, Shah criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his ‘support’, asking him to look after his own country. Union minister Nitin Gadkari accuses Opposition, media of twisting his ‘leadership’ remark: The BJP leader said he condemned the ‘malafide and mischievous out of context reports’ that were attributed to him. Nana Chudasama, former Mumbai sheriff who put up banners on Marine Drive for decades, dies at 86: Chudasama, who was also a former sheriff, won the Padma Shri award in 2005 for his social work.