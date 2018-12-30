A look at the headlines right now:

Indian Navy divers enter main pit of flooded mine in Meghalaya where several workers are trapped: Former Coal India chief engineer JS Gill said it would take five days to pump out the water. Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League set for landslide victory in Bangladesh elections: The Opposition alliance led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party rejected the results and demanded fresh polls under a ‘non-partisan’ government. Three Andaman islands renamed after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Prime Minister Narendra Modi rechristened Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep. 19 arrested in three cases filed after constable’s death in Ghazipur mob violence: Eleven of them have been named in the case related to the police official’s murder, said Director General of Police OP Singh. Another Muslim man attacked in Rajasthan’s Alwar on suspicion of cattle smuggling, arrested: A case was filed against Sagir Khan after he reportedly failed to prove he had purchased the animals, said the police. Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen dies at 95: He was a director who believed that viewers must be ‘moved to action’. Woman allegedly beaten up and paraded naked in Uttar Pradesh village for resisting sexual harassment: The incident occurred in Bhadohi district’s Gopiganj area, said the police. Rajya Sabha to discuss triple talaq bill on Monday, Congress and BJP issue whips to MPs: The Lok Sabha passed the draft law on December 27 after the Congress and the AIADMK walked out of the House in protest. ‘Commit murder if you get into a fight,’ Purvanchal University VC allegedly tells students: Checkpoints have been set up on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Parimpora, according to a report. Four rifles missing from Congress legislator’s home in Srinagar, security forces on alert: Checkpoints have been set up on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Parimpora, according to a report.