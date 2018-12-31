The big news: LPG price drops for second straight month, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sajjan Kumar, convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh violence case, surrendered in court, and the RBI said the banking sector is on the path to recovery.
A look at the headlines right now:
- LPG price reduced, subsidised cylinders to be Rs 5.91 cheaper from Tuesday: This was announced on a day petrol price dropped to the lowest of the year.
- 1984 anti-Sikh violence convict Sajjan Kumar surrenders in Delhi court, to be lodged at Mandoli jail: The Delhi High Court had declined the former Congress leader’s request for 30 more days to surrender.
- Banking sector on ‘course to recovery’ due to a decrease in bad loans, says RBI governor: The gross non-performing assets ratio of banks declined to 10.8% in September from 11.5% in March.
- Mayawati threatens to withdraw support to Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief asked the states to immediately withdraw the false cases filed against ‘innocent persons’ after the Bharat Bandh in April.
- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi never interfered in defence deals, claims AK Antony: The Congress leader claimed the Centre and the BJP are misusing agencies to ‘manufacture’ lies.
- Rajya Sabha adjourned till Wednesday amid debate over triple talaq bill: The Lok Sabha passed the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018.
- Abdul Karim Telgi acquitted in fake stamp paper case a year after his death: The district and sessions court in Nashik also acquitted seven others.
- Four killed, 68 missing after gas explosion in apartment building in Russian city: The blast destroyed the entrance to the nine-storey building which had around 120 residents.
- Maoists say they attacked Bihar BJP MLC’s home because he reneged on deal to exchange banned notes: The rebels allegedly claimed they had given Rajan Kumar Singh Rs 5 crore in demonetised currency after the note ban was announced in November 2016.
- Turkish channel airs video showing men with bags believed to contain journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s remains: A-Haber Television said the men carried the bags and suitcases into the home of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul.