A look at the headlines right now:

LPG price reduced, subsidised cylinders to be Rs 5.91 cheaper from Tuesday: This was announced on a day petrol price dropped to the lowest of the year. 1984 anti-Sikh violence convict Sajjan Kumar surrenders in Delhi court, to be lodged at Mandoli jail: The Delhi High Court had declined the former Congress leader’s request for 30 more days to surrender. Banking sector on ‘course to recovery’ due to a decrease in bad loans, says RBI governor: The gross non-performing assets ratio of banks declined to 10.8% in September from 11.5% in March. Mayawati threatens to withdraw support to Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief asked the states to immediately withdraw the false cases filed against ‘innocent persons’ after the Bharat Bandh in April. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi never interfered in defence deals, claims AK Antony: The Congress leader claimed the Centre and the BJP are misusing agencies to ‘manufacture’ lies. Rajya Sabha adjourned till Wednesday amid debate over triple talaq bill: The Lok Sabha passed the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018. Abdul Karim Telgi acquitted in fake stamp paper case a year after his death: The district and sessions court in Nashik also acquitted seven others. Four killed, 68 missing after gas explosion in apartment building in Russian city: The blast destroyed the entrance to the nine-storey building which had around 120 residents. Maoists say they attacked Bihar BJP MLC’s home because he reneged on deal to exchange banned notes: The rebels allegedly claimed they had given Rajan Kumar Singh Rs 5 crore in demonetised currency after the note ban was announced in November 2016. Turkish channel airs video showing men with bags believed to contain journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s remains: A-Haber Television said the men carried the bags and suitcases into the home of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul.