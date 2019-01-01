The big news: New GST rates come into effect today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Security was stepped up in Koregaon Bhima village, and Mayawati threatened to withdraw support in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- New GST rates to come into effect from January 1, television sets and movie tickets to get cheaper: The Goods and Services Tax Council had announced a reduction in tax on 23 items on December 22.
- Security stepped up as lakhs of people expected to commemorate Battle of Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra village: The Pune district administration has reportedly also shut down internet services in the village.
- Mayawati threatens to withdraw support to Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief asked the states to immediately withdraw the false cases filed against ‘innocent persons’ after the Bharat Bandh in April.
- Fireworks dazzle iconic locations as the world welcomes 2019 with fervour: Sydney organised its biggest-ever fireworks display with over 1.5 million people in the audience.
- Banking sector on ‘course to recovery’ due to a decrease in bad loans, says RBI governor: The gross non-performing assets ratio of banks declined to 10.8% in September from 11.5% in March.
- Abdul Karim Telgi acquitted in fake stamp paper case a year after his death: The district and sessions court in Nashik also acquitted seven others.
- Delhi government to take over Dwarka shelter home where inmates were allegedly abused: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked the district magistrate to appoint new staff members and ensure that none of the girls who live there are separated.
- 2018 was the deadliest year in Jammu and Kashmir in a decade, says human rights report: At least 160 civilians, 267 suspected militants, and 159 security force personnel died in the state this year.
- Former MP shifted to high-security jail after he allegedly assaulted businessman in UP prison: Atiq Ahmed allegedly had Mohit Jaiswal abducted and brought to the Deoria jail. Then he reportedly forced him to sign away property worth Rs 40 crore.
- Turkish channel airs video showing men with bags believed to contain journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s remains: A-Haber Television said the men carried the bags and suitcases into the home of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul.