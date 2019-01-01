A look at the headlines right now:

New GST rates to come into effect from January 1, television sets and movie tickets to get cheaper: The Goods and Services Tax Council had announced a reduction in tax on 23 items on December 22.

Security stepped up as lakhs of people expected to commemorate Battle of Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra village: The Pune district administration has reportedly also shut down internet services in the village.

Mayawati threatens to withdraw support to Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief asked the states to immediately withdraw the false cases filed against ‘innocent persons’ after the Bharat Bandh in April. Fireworks dazzle iconic locations as the world welcomes 2019 with fervour: Sydney organised its biggest-ever fireworks display with over 1.5 million people in the audience.

Banking sector on ‘course to recovery’ due to a decrease in bad loans, says RBI governor: The gross non-performing assets ratio of banks declined to 10.8% in September from 11.5% in March. Abdul Karim Telgi acquitted in fake stamp paper case a year after his death: The district and sessions court in Nashik also acquitted seven others. Delhi government to take over Dwarka shelter home where inmates were allegedly abused: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked the district magistrate to appoint new staff members and ensure that none of the girls who live there are separated.

2018 was the deadliest year in Jammu and Kashmir in a decade, says human rights report: At least 160 civilians, 267 suspected militants, and 159 security force personnel died in the state this year.

Former MP shifted to high-security jail after he allegedly assaulted businessman in UP prison: Atiq Ahmed allegedly had Mohit Jaiswal abducted and brought to the Deoria jail. Then he reportedly forced him to sign away property worth Rs 40 crore.

Turkish channel airs video showing men with bags believed to contain journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s remains: A-Haber Television said the men carried the bags and suitcases into the home of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul.