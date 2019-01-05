A look at the headlines right now:

Bombs hurled at houses of Left leaders in Kerala’s Kannur amid Sabarimala row: In a retaliatory attack, a bomb was hurled at former BJP president V Muralidharan’s ancestral home in Kannur. Six children, driver killed as school bus falls into gorge in Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh: Fourteen children were injured in the accident and have been admitted to a local hospital. CBI searches 12 locations in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi in illegal sand mining case: The searches were carried out at the residences of senior officers, including IAS officer B Chandrakala in Lucknow. Farmers are a vote bank for Congress, but they are food providers for us, says PM Modi: Modi, who laid the foundation stone for irrigation projects in Jharkhand, said Congress was misleading farmers with the promise of farm loan waiver. IMD issues alert warning of heavy rainfall over Andaman Islands due to Cyclone Pabuk: According to the Met department’s bulletin, the cyclone is very likely to emerge into the Andaman Sea by Saturday noon. CBI says transferred joint director will continue to investigate Rakesh Asthana: The agency’s spokesperson said V Murugesan, who was in charge of the unit investigating the corruption charges against Asthana, will supervise the case alone. Chinese President Xi Jinping calls on armed forces to be ‘battle-ready’: The armed forces must prepare for a ‘comprehensive military struggle from a new starting point’, Xi Jinping said. Chandrababu Naidu threatens BJP workers who attempted to block his convoy: At a public meeting in Guntur, Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had betrayed Andhra Pradesh. National Green Tribunal imposes Rs 100-crore fine on Meghalaya government for illegal coal mining: The tribunal’s order came after a high-level committee report said a majority of mines in the state were operating without a lease or licence. Ready for government shutdown to last for months or years, says US President Donald Trump: The president said he could declare a national emergency to build the US-Mexico border wall without congressional approval.