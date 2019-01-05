The big news: Houses of Left, BJP leaders attacked in Kerala’s Kannur, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Six children were killed when a bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh, and the CBI searched 12 locations in an illegal sand mining case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Bombs hurled at houses of Left leaders in Kerala’s Kannur amid Sabarimala row: In a retaliatory attack, a bomb was hurled at former BJP president V Muralidharan’s ancestral home in Kannur.
- Six children, driver killed as school bus falls into gorge in Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh: Fourteen children were injured in the accident and have been admitted to a local hospital.
- CBI searches 12 locations in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi in illegal sand mining case: The searches were carried out at the residences of senior officers, including IAS officer B Chandrakala in Lucknow.
- Farmers are a vote bank for Congress, but they are food providers for us, says PM Modi: Modi, who laid the foundation stone for irrigation projects in Jharkhand, said Congress was misleading farmers with the promise of farm loan waiver.
- IMD issues alert warning of heavy rainfall over Andaman Islands due to Cyclone Pabuk: According to the Met department’s bulletin, the cyclone is very likely to emerge into the Andaman Sea by Saturday noon.
- CBI says transferred joint director will continue to investigate Rakesh Asthana: The agency’s spokesperson said V Murugesan, who was in charge of the unit investigating the corruption charges against Asthana, will supervise the case alone.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping calls on armed forces to be ‘battle-ready’: The armed forces must prepare for a ‘comprehensive military struggle from a new starting point’, Xi Jinping said.
- Chandrababu Naidu threatens BJP workers who attempted to block his convoy: At a public meeting in Guntur, Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had betrayed Andhra Pradesh.
- National Green Tribunal imposes Rs 100-crore fine on Meghalaya government for illegal coal mining: The tribunal’s order came after a high-level committee report said a majority of mines in the state were operating without a lease or licence.
- Ready for government shutdown to last for months or years, says US President Donald Trump: The president said he could declare a national emergency to build the US-Mexico border wall without congressional approval.