A look at the headlines right now:

Rajnath Singh asks Kerala for report on situation after Sabarimala protests, UN urges respect for law: As many as 3,282 people have been arrested and 1,286 cases filed till Saturday in connection with the violence.

Vijay Mallya is first person to be declared fugitive economic offender: The Bharatiya Janata Party called it a ‘feather in the cap’ for its fight against corruption. CBI searches 14 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in illegal sand mining case, may probe Akhilesh Yadav: The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister held the mining portfolio from 2012 to 2013.

Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party agree on alliance ahead of Lok Sabha polls: A formal announcement on the development will be made later in January, a spokesperson for Samajwadi Party said. Farmers are a vote bank for Congress, but they are food providers for us, says PM Modi: Modi, who laid the foundation stone for irrigation projects in Jharkhand, said Congress was misleading farmers with the promise of farm loan waiver. Six children, driver killed as school bus falls into gorge in Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh: Fourteen children were injured in the accident and have been admitted to a local hospital. Three killed, four injured in shooting incident at bowling alley near Los Angeles: Detectives are trying to identify the suspects. Alleged AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel sent to judicial custody till February 26: The Enforcement Directorate had sought his custody to continue its investigation into a money laundering case. IMD issues alert warning of heavy rainfall over Andaman Islands due to Cyclone Pabuk: According to the Met department’s bulletin, the cyclone is very likely to emerge into the Andaman Sea by Saturday noon. Ready for government shutdown to last for months or years, says US President Donald Trump: The president said he could declare a national emergency to build the US-Mexico border wall without congressional approval.

