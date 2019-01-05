The big news: Over 3,200 arrested in Kerala for Sabarimala violence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Vijay Mallya was declared a fugitive economic offender, and the CBI is likely to investigate Akhilesh Yadav in illegal sand mining cases.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajnath Singh asks Kerala for report on situation after Sabarimala protests, UN urges respect for law: As many as 3,282 people have been arrested and 1,286 cases filed till Saturday in connection with the violence.
- Vijay Mallya is first person to be declared fugitive economic offender: The Bharatiya Janata Party called it a ‘feather in the cap’ for its fight against corruption.
- CBI searches 14 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in illegal sand mining case, may probe Akhilesh Yadav: The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister held the mining portfolio from 2012 to 2013.
- Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party agree on alliance ahead of Lok Sabha polls: A formal announcement on the development will be made later in January, a spokesperson for Samajwadi Party said.
- Farmers are a vote bank for Congress, but they are food providers for us, says PM Modi: Modi, who laid the foundation stone for irrigation projects in Jharkhand, said Congress was misleading farmers with the promise of farm loan waiver.
- Six children, driver killed as school bus falls into gorge in Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh: Fourteen children were injured in the accident and have been admitted to a local hospital.
- Three killed, four injured in shooting incident at bowling alley near Los Angeles: Detectives are trying to identify the suspects.
- Alleged AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel sent to judicial custody till February 26: The Enforcement Directorate had sought his custody to continue its investigation into a money laundering case.
- IMD issues alert warning of heavy rainfall over Andaman Islands due to Cyclone Pabuk: According to the Met department’s bulletin, the cyclone is very likely to emerge into the Andaman Sea by Saturday noon.
- Ready for government shutdown to last for months or years, says US President Donald Trump: The president said he could declare a national emergency to build the US-Mexico border wall without congressional approval.