Top news: Justice AK Sikri recuses himself from hearing plea on CBI interim chief’s appointment
The biggest stories of the day.
Rescue operations are under way after a four-storey building being constructed collapsed in Haryana’s Gurugram. More than five people are trapped.
The Central Bureau of Investigation, meanwhile, is expected to get a new chief today after a panel comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge meets to select the director.
Live updates
Upper-caste quota: Gujarat to limit benefits to those living in the state since 1978
The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Gujarat on Wednesday tweaked the new reservation law, which grants 10% reservation to the poor among upper castes, to restrict it to citizens who have been residents since 1978.
Revoke the voting rights of those who have more than two children, says Ramdev
Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday suggested revoking the voting rights of those who have more than two children as one of the means of controlling the country’s population.
Jayalalithaa estate theft: Madras HC restrains journalist from linking Tamil Nadu CM to break-in
The Madras High Court on Wednesday passed an interim order restraining a journalist and six others from making statements linking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami to a robbery attempt at J Jayalalithaa’s estate in April 2017.
CBI row: Justice AK Sikri recuses himself from hearing plea against interim chief’s appointment
Justice AK Sikri of the Supreme Court on Thursday recused himself from hearing a petition challenging the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as the interim director of the Central Bureau of Investigation.
After Priyanka Gandhi formally enters politics, Shiv Sena says voters will see Indira Gandhi in her
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said voters would see Indira Gandhi in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when they go out to vote. Vadra, the granddaughter of the former prime minister, formally joined the Congress earlier in the day as a regional general secretary in Uttar Pradesh. “The party will benefit from her good personality, her ways of presenting herself and her ability to strike a chord with the voters,” Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said.
Upper-caste quota: Constitution does not allow reservation for economically weak, says Chelameswar
Retired Supreme Court Justice J Chelameswar on Wednesday said the Constitution does not have provisions for reservations for economically weak sections but only allows legislators to make reservations for socially and educationally backward sections of society. “To what extent the current programme will be sustained in court, I do not know and it is to be seen,” he said.
Gurugram: More than five trapped after building collapses, rescue work under way
A four-storey building collapsed in Gurugram in the National Capital Region early on Thursday, trapping more than five persons. The incident took place in Ullawas village. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force are part of the rescue operation.
CBI row: Narendra Modi-led panel likely to meet today to select new agency director
A panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet on Thursday to select a new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation. The panel also comprises Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, who is the leader of the largest Opposition party in the Lok Sabha. They will meet at Modi’s official residence.
Congress leader makes sexist remark about Kerala CM, says he ‘turned out to be worse than a woman’
Former state minister and state Congress Working President K Sudhakaran on Wednesday made a sexist comment while taking a dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Congress leader said the party expected him to run the administration effectively “but he turned out to be worse than a woman”.
Pakistani court stays Mumbai attacks trial to allow prosecution to produce 19 witnesses
The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the hearing of a case related to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in an anti-terrorism court to allow the prosecution to produce 19 witnesses. The court gave the prosecutors a week’s time.
Tripura: Arrested Rohingya women and children sent back to jail despite being granted bail
Most members of a group of 31 Rohingya Muslims who were arrested near the Tripura border on Tuesday were granted bail by a Tripura court the next day. However, they were all sent to jail as no one appeared to submit bail bonds for them. The group had been stranded on the India-Bangladesh border for four days before the Border Security Force handed them over to the state police.
Piyush Goyal to lead Arun Jaitley’s finance ministry while he is away for treatment
Union minister Piyush Goyal will handle the finance and corporate affairs ministries while the incumbent minister, Arun Jaitley, recovers from an ailment. Goyal already holds the charge of the Ministry of Railways. Jaitley, meanwhile, will be a minister without portfolio, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
