A look at the headlines right now:

For Congress, defence sector is only about brokering deals, claims Modi: Addressing a rally in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, Modi said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s focus is only on his son, not the state. Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu to observe hunger strike in Delhi on Monday demanding special status for the state: Telugu Desam Party legislators and ministers will sit on the hunger strike, with Opposition leaders also expected to extend support. Eleven, including four civilians, injured in grenade attack in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk: The wounded include three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force and four officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Winter vacations in Shimla schools extended by two days after heavy snowfall: The schools will reopen on February 13, instead of February 11. CBI questions Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar for second day in Shillong in Saradha chit fund scam: The probe agency also interrogated former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh. Gujjar protestors clash with police, set vehicles afire in Rajasthan’s Dholpur: Eighteen trains of the Northern Railways were cancelled and 13 diverted due to protests in Kota division, while seven were cancelled in Sawai Madhopur. Amol Palekar says he had asked National Gallery of Art director if his speech would be censored: He was repeatedly interrupted during his speech by other people on the dais when he criticised the Ministry of Culture. Mehbooba Mufti hails Pakistan PM Imran Khan for naming forest reserve after Guru Nanak: The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister slammed the Centre, saying its ‘top priority’ was to build the Ram temple and rename ancient cities. Delhi court directs police to file FIR against Arnab Goswami in Sunanda Pushkar death case: In his complaint, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor alleged that Goswami illegally accessed confidential documents related to the probe into his wife’s death. Nine arrested, 13 detained for waving black flags at PM Narendra Modi in Guwahati: Protests against the contentious Citizenship Bill intensified in the state after Modi arrived on a two-day visit to the North East on Friday night.