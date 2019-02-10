The big news: Modi takes on Opposition alliance at rally in Tamil Nadu, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu will observe day-long fast in Delhi on Monday, and 11 people were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- For Congress, defence sector is only about brokering deals, claims Modi: Addressing a rally in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, Modi said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s focus is only on his son, not the state.
- Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu to observe hunger strike in Delhi on Monday demanding special status for the state: Telugu Desam Party legislators and ministers will sit on the hunger strike, with Opposition leaders also expected to extend support.
- Eleven, including four civilians, injured in grenade attack in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk: The wounded include three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force and four officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
- Winter vacations in Shimla schools extended by two days after heavy snowfall: The schools will reopen on February 13, instead of February 11.
- CBI questions Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar for second day in Shillong in Saradha chit fund scam: The probe agency also interrogated former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh.
- Gujjar protestors clash with police, set vehicles afire in Rajasthan’s Dholpur: Eighteen trains of the Northern Railways were cancelled and 13 diverted due to protests in Kota division, while seven were cancelled in Sawai Madhopur.
- Amol Palekar says he had asked National Gallery of Art director if his speech would be censored: He was repeatedly interrupted during his speech by other people on the dais when he criticised the Ministry of Culture.
- Mehbooba Mufti hails Pakistan PM Imran Khan for naming forest reserve after Guru Nanak: The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister slammed the Centre, saying its ‘top priority’ was to build the Ram temple and rename ancient cities.
- Delhi court directs police to file FIR against Arnab Goswami in Sunanda Pushkar death case: In his complaint, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor alleged that Goswami illegally accessed confidential documents related to the probe into his wife’s death.
- Nine arrested, 13 detained for waving black flags at PM Narendra Modi in Guwahati: Protests against the contentious Citizenship Bill intensified in the state after Modi arrived on a two-day visit to the North East on Friday night.