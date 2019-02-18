Top news: ICJ set to begin hearings in Kulbhushan Jadhav case
The biggest stories of the day.
The International Court of Justice on Monday will begin hearing the arguments by India and Pakistan in the case of former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. Jadhav is on death row in Pakistan for allegedly spying for Indian intelligence agencies.
Four Army personnel, including a Major, were killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in Pinglan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday. At least three militants are believed to be trapped at the site.
Live updates
Jammu and Kashmir: Four Army personnel killed in encounter in Pulwama, say reports
Four Army personnel, including a Major, were killed in an encounter with suspected militants in Pinglan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday. One soldier was injured. At least three militants are believed to be trapped at the site.
Pulwama attack: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal likens terror strike to ‘attacks of Mughals’
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the terror attack on personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama showed that the “attack of Mughals is not over yet”. Forty personnel were killed in the attack on Thursday.
Kulbhushan Jadhav case: International Court of Justice to commence public hearings today
The International Court of Justice will commence public hearings of the former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case on Monday. Jadhav is on death row in Islamabad after Pakistan charged him with spying for Indian intelligence agencies in 2016.
Kerala: Two Youth Congress workers hacked to death in Kasargod, party blames CPI(M)
Two Youth Congress workers were hacked to death in Kerala’s Kasaragod district on Sunday night, The Indian Express reported. The Congress blamed the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the deaths and called for a shutdown in the district on Monday.
Pulwama attack: Air transit can only supplement road convoys, not replace them, clarifies CRPF
The Central Reserve Police Force has clarified that air support can only supplement convoys and not replace them. The paramilitary force was responding to news reports that have claimed it was denied the air transit it wanted for the convoy that was attacked in Pulwama last Thursday.
Pulwama attack: Former RAW chief Vikram Sood points at security lapse behind terror strike
Former chief of Research and Analysis Wing, Vikram Sood, on Sunday said terror attacks like the one in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama do not take place without a lapse in security. He made the observation on the sidelines of a seminar in Hyderabad.
Former PM Manmohan Singh says jobless growth has slipped into job-loss growth
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday said jobless growth, rural indebtedness and urban chaos has left the aspirational youth of the country restless, PTI reported. He made the remark at the convocation address at the Delhi School of Management.