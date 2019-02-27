A look at the headlines right now:

India protests Pakistan’s ‘vulgar display’ of injured IAF pilot, demands his safe return: Pakistan said it is ready for dialogue with India on terror, but threatened to boycott an OIC event if India participated. Opposition parties, including the Congress, criticised the government for ‘blatant politicisation’ of air strikes. Six IAF personnel, one civilian killed after aircraft crashes in Budgam: The Indian Air Force said the incident occurred soon after the flight took off from the Srinagar airfield on a routine mission. No survivors after helicopter carrying tourism minister, 5 others crashes in Taplejung: A report citing the Civil Aviation Authority said all six people on board the chopper died in the crash. No incidents of violence against Kashmiris since February 22, Centre tells SC after Pulwama attack: The court last week sent notices to the Centre and 10 states, directing to take action against accused. SC to hear on Thursday Centre’s plea seeking stay on earlier order to evict forest-dwellers: A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Naveen Sinha will hear the petitions. India, Russia, China issue joint communique against those who back extremist groups: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said global cooperation was necessary to fight terrorism. Delhi HC directs trial court to expedite trial in 2008 journalist murder case: The High Court directed that no adjournment shall be ordered in the case unless there are some valid reasons. Indian forces say they killed two militants belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed in Shopian: The Kashmir Zone Police said they found arms and ammunition at the site of the encounter. Donald Trump says North Korea will have ‘awesome’ potential if it gives up nuclear weapons: The US president will have dinner with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday evening. Classmate allegedly sets woman ablaze in Telangana after she refuses to marry him: The police said they recorded her statement at the hospital she is being treated at.