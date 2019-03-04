The big news: Amit Shah claims over 250 terrorists were killed in Balakot, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Chidambaram blamed the government’s muscular approach for militancy in J&K, and the Centre rejected the OIC’s resolution on Indian terror.
A look at the headlines right now:
- More than 250 terrorists killed in air strike, claims BJP chief Amit Shah: ‘BJP and PM Modi using India-Pakistan tension to hide government’s failures’, said Mayawati, while Congress leader Digvijay Singh said the Centre should provide evidence of the Indian operation in Balakot. Meanwhile, Union minister Arun Jaitley and Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Opposition.
- ‘Government’s muscular approach in J&K is pushing people to militancy’, says P Chidambaram: The former Union minister said governments, including the Congress governments, have eroded the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir.
- OIC resolution condemns ‘Indian terrorism’ and ‘mass blindings’ in Kashmir: In response, India said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and its internal matter.
- American TV show host Trevor Noah apologises for comments on India-Pakistan tensions: Noah had said if the two countries go to war, then it would be the ‘most entertaining war of all time’.
- ‘Severing cricketing ties with nations not our domain,’ ICC tells BCCI regarding India-Pak conflict: The BCCI, in a letter to the ICC, urged the world body and its member nations to sever ties with countries which harbour terrorists.
- Four miners die in an illegal coal mine in Nagaland’s Longleng district: The police said mining had been suspended in the area a month ago following a state notification banning illegal coal mining.
- Uttar Pradesh Police file chargesheet against five people for Bulandshahr inspector’s murder: As many as 33 others, including Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, have been charged with inciting violence and arson.
- Assam Police constable suspended for allegedly sharing Facebook post praising Imran Khan: A professor in Karnataka was forced to kneel and apologise for criticising the BJP rhetoric.
- BJP’s Shatrughan Sinha says he will contest in 2019 General Elections from Patna Sahib ‘whatever the situation’: The BJP MP has repeatedly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and has made appearances at Opposition events.
- Former Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Savitri Bai Phule joins Congress: The MP from Bahraich constituency had quit the BJP in December after accusing the saffron party of being ‘anti-Dalit’.