Bomb explodes at Jammu bus station, several injured
An explosion at a bus station in Jammu on Thursday afternoon injured around 18 people. The wounded were taken to hospital for further treatment. The area has been cordoned off by the local police and an investigation is underway.
Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath says the state will raise reservations for OBCs from 14% to 27%
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday announced that the state government would increase reservation for Other Backward Classes from 14% to 27%, and would implement the 10% quota for economically weaker sections in the general category.
Kerala: CPI(M) demands probe into how Adani group won bid to operate five airports
Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Wednesday sought an investigation into how Adani Enterprises won a bid to operate five international airports, including Thiruvananthapuram
India bans all imports of solid plastic waste
The Centre on Wednesday announced amended rules prohibiting the import of solid plastic waste into India, including in special economic zones and export-oriented units.
Tata research institute says staff, scholars will be paid 50% salary due to ‘insufficient funds’
The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research on Wednesday said that its staff and research scholars will only receive half their salary for February “due to insufficient funds”. The institute has more than 250 members of staff.
Delhi: Congress claims nine AAP MLAs want to switch parties
The Congress on Wednesday claimed that nine legislators of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi were in contact with it and wanted to join the party, a day after rejecting an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal’s party for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
Air India flight to Frankfurt returns to Delhi after suffering mid-air decompression
An Air India flight to Frankfurt was forced to return to the Delhi airport on Wednesday after it suffered mid-air decompression. An airline statement said no passengers were injured.
‘Investigate missing Rafale files, but also those implicated in them, including Modi’: Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the government’s claim that unfavourable news reports about the Rafale fighter jet deal were based on “missing documents” means those files are authentic. He said the government can investigate how the files went missing, but should also act on those implicated in them.
Parliamentary panel directs Facebook to ensure platform is not misused during Lok Sabha polls
A parliamentary committee on Information Technology on Wednesday directed social media sites Facebook, Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp to ensure the platforms are not misused during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Two Kashmiri vendors beaten up in Lucknow, one person arrested
A group of men, reportedly from a Hindutva outfit, attacked two Kashmiri roadside vendors in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow on Wednesday. A resident stopped the saffron-clad men from further assaulting the two men, who were selling dry fruits.
Pakistan claims it shot down two IAF jets, identifies fighter pilots behind the act
The Pakistan government on Wednesday for the first time named its two fighter pilots involved in an aerial skirmish with Indian Air Force jets on February 27. Lauding the Pakistan Air Force pilots in the National Assembly, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also claimed they had shot down two Indian planes.
‘Why can’t India become Israel?’ asks Union minister VK Singh, attacks government critics
Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh on Wednesday claimed that opposition parties, student leaders, actors, journalists and several others critical of the government were the reason why India had failed to emulate Israel in targeting terrorists.
Anil Ambani company wins contract to build airport in Rajkot, Gujarat
Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure won a contract to build a new airport at Hirasar, in Gujarat’s Rajkot district. The company in a statement said it will have to be completed within 30 months of receiving the Letter of Award, which they have received.
Pulwama: Rebel AAP MLA claims Kejriwal would have become bin Laden if a slap could create terrorists
Rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kapil Mishra on Tuesday claimed that if a slap could make a person a terrorist, then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would have become Osama bin Laden. Mishra was referring to Pulwama attacker Adil Ahmad Dar, who was reportedly hit by policemenin Kashmir before he became a terrorist.
India’s ‘divisive policies’ may undermine success of economic growth, says UN human rights chief
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday expressed concern about reports that India’s “divisive policies” were marginalising minority communities. Bachelet said that such policies could undermine India’s economic growth.
2G scam: Delhi HC rejects plea of accused seeking relief from planting and nurturing saplings
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined a petition submitted by several 2G spectrum scam accused who sought relief from taking care of the saplings they have been ordered to plant as a penalty.