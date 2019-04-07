Election watch: Bengal’s ‘speed breaker’ Mamata Banerjee is having sleepless nights, claims Modi
All of the day’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
The Congress is like a “sinking Titanic” that is taking toll on its allies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday at a rally in Nanded city in Maharashtra. He also accused the Opposition party of increasing the tax burden on the middle class for the minimum income guarantee scheme promise.
The Indian Union Muslim League said it has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s tweet that the “Muslim League is a virus”. “IUML does not need a certificate about its nationalist or patriotic credentials from any quarters, including Yogi Adityanath,” the party said.
Rebel Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shatrughan Sinha joined the Congress on Saturday. Sinha criticised the BJP’s leadership and confirmed that he will contest from the Patna Sahib seat.
Live updates
11.26 am: “It is time to teach Didi a lesson,” Modi says. “If she had no blocked central government schemes, you would also have got their benefits.”
11.11 am: “The chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ give sleepless nights to ‘speed breaker’,” Modi says in a reference to Mamata Banerjee. “Didi is the speed breaker of West Bengal.”
11.08 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. He says the way Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is “showering abuses” at him and criticising the Election Commission shows how scared she is.
11 am: The Congress releases a list of nine candidates for Odisha Assembly elections, reports ANI.
9.36 am: The Election Commission bans BJP MP Babul Supriyo’s theme song for his party, which the Trinamool Congress had objected to, reports NDTV.
9.30 am: The Tripura Congress files a complaint with the Election Commission, seeking the immediate arrest of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for allegedly spreading communal hatred in the state, PTI reports.
The party accuses Deb of repeatedly making false statements with “a motive to divide communities in the state on the lines of caste, creed and religion”.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission against its decision to transfer four police officials including Kolkata Commissioner Anuj Sharma.