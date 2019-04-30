Election watch: EC to decide on poll code complaints against Modi and Rahul Gandhi today
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India's General Elections will take place in four more phases until May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.
The Election Commission of India will on Tuesday take a decision on the alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah. The prime minister and the BJP president are accused of making references to the armed forces for “political propaganda”. Gandhi is facing a complaint for his “chowkidar chor hai” slogan.
The Election Commission said a voter turnout of nearly 65% was recorded on Monday in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls. Voting was held in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states in this phase.
The Election Commission asked the BJP’s Begusarai candidate Giriraj Singh to explain within 24 hours his remark on April 24 that the country will never forgive those who do not chant Vande Mataram. The poll panel said Singh’s remark violated the Model Code of Conduct.
Live updates
9.41 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address rallies across Madhya Pradesh today. He will campaign in Tikamgarh and District Damoh before heading to Panna.
9.40 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing rallies in Muzaffarpur in Bihar and then go to Bahraich and Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.
9.38 am: NCP leader Shankersinh Vaghela claims many BJP MLAs in Gujarat are in touch with him, reports PTI. He adds that the BJP government in Gujarat will fall on May 23. “The BJP will lose power both at the Centre and in Gujarat on May 23,” he tells PTI. “The number of BJP legislators from Gujarat who would resign on May 23 is enough to topple the state government.”
9.33 am: Addressing a rally in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader Adityanath accuses the Congress of feeding biryani to terrorists and its allies of dropping cases. “Congress aatankwadi ko biryani khilati thi, humne kaha biryani nahi bullet khilayenge,” he says. “Congress ki sarkar thi aatankwadi jagah jagah visphot karte the aur Congress ke sehyogi dalon ke log in aatankwadi logon par dayar mukadmon ko wapas lete the (Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists. We said that we would feed them bullets. Under the Congress government, there were blasts in several places and alliance partners of the Congress used to withdraw cases filed against terrorists).”
9.30 am: BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan tells The Indian Express that the role of Hemant Karkare as former Maharashtra ATS chief is not above board. “He became a martyr because he died in line of duty, but if his role as a police officer was not correct, we will say it was not correct,’’ she says.
9.26 am: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu warns citizens that a “wrong vote” can make their children “tea-seller, pakoda-seller or a chowkidar” in the future, reports PTI. All the three vocations are associated with Narendra Modi.
9.24 am: BJP says it will seek an explanation from its Jadavpur Lok Sabha candidate Anupam Hazra for meeting a senior TMC leader, reports PTI. Hazra had switched from TMC to the saffron party in March.
9.11 am: Congress releases list of star campaigners in Punjab and Chandigarh, reports ANI. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, Amarinder Singh are among the 40 star campaigners.
9.09 am: The Election Commission revises voter turnout for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls held on Monday. It said of 65% voter turnout was recorded.
8.57 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- The Election Commission said it will decide on Tuesday on poll code complaints against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi.
- The Election Commission ordered Union Minister and BJP’s Begusarai candidate Giriraj Singh to clarify his comment that the country will never forgive those who do not chant Vande Mataram. The poll panel said it has prime facie found Singh guilty of violating the Model Code of Conduct.
- BJP leader Babul Supriyo was booked for allegedly entering a booth and threatening a polling agent and an officer in Asansol in West Bengal. The police also filed an FIR against unidentified persons for breaking the glass of Supriyo’s car in Barabani area of Asansol. Trinamool Congress candidate from Asansol Moon Moon Sen claimed that she was unaware of poll violence in West Bengal because she woke up late, having received her bed tea late.
- Narendra Modi claimed that 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs were in touch with him and were ready to desert their party once the BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections.
- Rahul Gandhi filed a counter-affidavit in a contempt case filed by BJP parliamentarian Meenakshi Lekhi over his comments on the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Rafale deal.
- Congress candidate from Bhopal Digvijaya Singh claimed that he did not coin the term “Hindu terror”. He alleged that the person who coined the phrase, former Union Home Secretary RK Singh, is now in the BJP and was inducted into the central cabinet.