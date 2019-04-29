Election watch: Clashes break out in Asansol, voters demand central forces in polling booths
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place in four more phases until May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Voting for 72 constituencies across nine states began at 7 am on Monday in the fourth phase of the General Elections. More than 12 crore voters will decide the fate of 961 candidates in parts of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Here’s all you need to know about the fourth phase of the elections.
Live updates
9.32 am: Voter turnout at 9 am:
Bihar: 10.22%
Jammu and Kashmir: 0.61%
Madhya Pradesh: 8.74%
Maharashtra : 2.21%
Rajasthan: 4.98%
Uttar Pradesh: 7.40%
West Bengal: 12.45%
Jharkhand: 10.94%
9.27 am: A clash breaks out between TMC workers and security personnel at polling booth number 199 in Asansol.
9.23 am: BJP candidate Babul Supriyo’s car vandalised in Asansol.
9.20 am: BJP’s Babul Supriyo visits a polling booth in Asansol. “I will myself take the central forces to that polling station,” he tells reporters. “It is very good that people in West Bengal are aware&they want central forces so that they can cast their vote. This is why Mamata Banerjee is scared.”
9.14 am: The Congress allege proxy voting and no security arrangement at booth no 157 in Behrampur, West Bengal. The party says their polling agent was not allowed to sit there, reports News18.
9.13 am: BJP’s Krishnanagar candidate allege booth capturing at several polling booths, reports News18.
9.12 am: CPI candidate from Begusarai Kanhaiya Kumar casts his vote.
9.10 am: Voting is yet to begin at booth No. 35 and 435 of Chhibramau area in Kannauj due to EVM glitch, reports ANI.
9.01 am: Babul Supriyo, the BJP candidate from Asansol, says he will visit the polling booths where the voters are allegedly being stopped. “I will be going to those booths with central forces,” he says. “There is a voter revolution that is being seen in these elections. Mamata Banerjee can only see her seat and nothing else.”
8.54 am: Clashes break out in Asansol, West Bengal, reports News18. The voters are alleging that they are unable to vote. Rapid Action Forces and central forces are trying to control the situation while the police resort to batoncharge.
8.53 am: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said he would quit politics if Congress chief Rahul Gandhi lost the Lok Sabha election from Amethi, reports Hindustan Times.
8.50 am: After a snag in the EVM, voting is yet to begin at booth No. 189 and 196 of Chhibramau area in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, reports ANI.
8.47 am: BJP candidate Anurag Sharma casts his vote at a polling booth in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.
8.46 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks people to come out and vote in large numbers. “Another phase of the General Elections begins today,” he tweets. “I hope those voting today do so in large numbers and break the voting records of the previous three phases. A special appeal to young voters to head to the polling booth and exercise their franchise.”
8.44 am: Voters of five villages in Jhansi-Lalitpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh have threatened to boycott the elections after they face acute water crisis throughout the year, reports PTI. The five villages together have a population of 5,000 people.
8.40 am: Voting is yet to begin at booth No. 162 in Malad West, Mumbai, due to a glitch in the EVM, reports ANI.
8.39 am: Actor and Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar casts her vote in Mumbai.
8.37 am: Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal is under strict surveillance during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections today.
Read more here
Lok Sabha polls: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal placed under surveillance till Tuesday
8.35 am: Actor Shubha Khote casts her vote at a polling booth in Juhu, Mumbai.
8.34 am: CPI candidate arrives to cast his vote in Bengusarai.
8.32 am: Polling is suspended at two booths in Jemua in Asansol district of West Bengal, reports ANI. Villagers here are protesting the absence of central forces.
8.31 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath casts his vote in Chhindwara.
7.50 am: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never practised caste politics. “How is the Prime Minister’s caste relevant?” Jaitley asks on Twitter. “He has never done caste politics. He has only done developmental politics. He is inspired by nationalism.”
Jaitley was responding to statements made by BSP chief Mayawati and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who had criticised Modi for a remark he made at an election election rally in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.
Read more here:
‘Modi never did caste politics’: Arun Jaitley slams Opposition, claims PM is inspired by nationalism
7.45 am: Veteran actor Rekha, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das cast their votes.
7.25 am: Voting has not yet begun at a polling booth in Bolpur constituency in West Bengal due to a glitch in an Electronic Voting Machine, ANI reports.
7.20 am: Businessman Anil Ambani casts his vote in Mumbai.
7.17 am: Union minister Giriraj Singh casts his vote in Lakhisarai district, which comes under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. Singh is contesting today’s election from Begusarai.
7.15 am: Here are some visuals of polling stations from across India.
7.13 am: BJP’s candidate from Gurdaspur in Punjab, Sunny Deol, will file his nomination today.
7.12 am: Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm in all seats except in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, where it will end at 4 pm. More than 1.4 lakh polling booths have been set up for this phase.
7.10 am: Elections for 42 Assembly seats in Odisha and bye-polls for Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, Nighasan in Uttar Pradesh and Krishnaganj in West Bengal will also be held.
7.07 am: Parts of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will vote on Monday.
7.05 am: Voting begins in 72 constituencies across nine states. More than 12 crore voters will decide the fate of 961 candidates in this phase.
7 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- Trinamool will request EC to look into Narendra Modi’s poll expenditure, Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday. On Saturday, Congress’ Chidambaram had also accused the EC of not looking into PM Modi’s ‘unprecedented rally expenses’.
- Sharad Pawar said Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu and Mayawati are the top contenders for the PM’s post. The Nationalist Congress Party chief also said Congress President Rahul Gandhi had himself said he was not in the race to be prime minister.
- The Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of using ‘non-Indian wrestler’ Khali to misguide voters and sought the EC’s intervention.
- Opposition parties had complained to the EC that the BJP’s name was displayed under its symbol on electronic voting machines during a mock drill in West Bengal’s Barrackpore constituency.
- Priyanka Gandhi said the Congress decided to not field her in Varanasi. Congress leader Sam Pitroda had, however, on Friday claimed that it was Priyanka Gandhi’s decision not to contest the polls against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- AAP leader Atishi criticised BJP rival Gautam Gambhir for saying she has no vision for East Delhi. She asked the former cricketer what he had done for the constituency to deserve the saffron party’s ticket.
- Had Pragya Thakur cursed Masood Azhar, we would not have needed surgical strikes, Digvijaya Singh said, in reference to Thakur’s comment that her curse led to the death of former Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare in the 2008 Mumbai blasts. Hemant Karkare’s daughter, meanwhile, said she won’t dignify Pragya Thakur’s remarks.