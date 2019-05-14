Election watch: Even RSS has stopped supporting BJP, claims Mayawati
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
Six of the seven phases of India’s General Elections have concluded, with the last scheduled on May 19, and the results due on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday said it was evident that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government was losing the elections. “It appears that even RSS has stopped supporting them,” she claimed.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee downplayed the incidents of violence in her state during polling. In an interview to The Indian Express, she said those were stray and small incidents. “It happens everywhere during elections,” she added.
Live updates
11.23 am: Mayawati says there should be a “pure PM” who can run country in accordance with the welfare spirit of Constitution, reports PTI.
11.20 am: Former Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, who joined the Shiv Sena in April, says she will break the perception of the Sena being a misogynist, nativist and non-liberal party. In an interview with ThePrint, Chaturvedi says, “This entire perception that has been built around the national narrative of the Shiv Sena has to be broken and that is what I think I would be best suited to do and is a purpose that is close to my heart.”
11.16 am: Supreme Court to hear on May 17 a petition filed by SP-BSP candidate Ghosi Atul Rai seeking protection from arrest in a rape case till May 23, reports ANI.
10.53 am: Mayawati says it is evident that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is losing the elections, reports ANI. “It appears that even RSS has stopped supporting them,” she says. “In view of unfulfilled election promises and the public agitation, their swayamsevaks are not being seen putting in the work, it has made Shri Modi nervous.”
10.52 am: BSP chief Mayawati says a lot of money is spent by candidates on roadshows and to offer prayers during elections, reports ANI. “Election Commission should add this expense to the candidate’s total expenditure limit,” she says.
10.49 am: Congress leader KC Venugopal says BJP MLAs will join the party after May 23, reports India Today. “We are not going to poach any MLAs from BJP but naturally they’ll come to Congress after May 23,” he says. “In the past year, Karnataka has been witnessing horse-trading mentality of BJP, on the other hand Congress-JD(S) joined together.”
Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa counters his claim and says that after May 23, more than 20 Congress MLAs who are not happy with HD Kumaraswamy will not continue in the party.
10.45 am: Thakur defends her abusive language against officials. “Authorities were supposed to release water but didn’t, so we had to become aggressive,” she tells ANI. “We’ve been demanding release of water since last 2 weeks. Collector had also ordered release of water from Upper Wardha but BJP MLA intervened.”
10.18 am: Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur abuses public officials during a meeting in Maharashtra, reports ANI.
10.12 am: In her interview to The Indian Express, Banerjee downplays the incidents of violence in her state during polling. “There are a few small incidents,” she says. “It happens everywhere during elections. A section of national media that is controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party highlights it. They want to show Bengal in a bad light.”
10.11 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tells The Indian Express that the Opposition’s alliance has 10 prime ministerial candidates and that they will finalise a name after the Lok Sabha elections. She says their current priority is to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power.
10.01 am: The BJP alleges that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath was denied permission to address a meeting in Kolkata, reports PTI. Aditynath’s meeting in Behala on May 15 has been cancelled. “Democracy is a joke in West Bengal,” tweets BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar. “Permission cancelled at last moment for AmitShah Ji’s rally at Jadavpur. Once again Yogi Adityanath Ji’s rally permission cancelled in South Kolkata. DM & CEO both are working as an agent of ruling Trinamool Congress.” Union minister Smriti Irani’s rally, too, has been denied permission, alleges the party.
9.54 am: The final phase of polling for Telangana’s rural local body elections is under way, reports PTI. Counting will be held on May 27.
9.40 am: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati will hold a joint rally in Salempur.
9.40 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Neemuch, Khandwa and Tarana in Madhya Pradesh.
9.39 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, Buxar and Sasaram in Bihar, and in Chandigarh. BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in North Kolkata.
9.27 am: Congress veteran P Chidambaram says the party will review how economic data is collected and interpreted if it wins the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, reports Reuters. “We would have to set up a high-powered committee,” he says. “First, to look at what went wrong with the data, and to clean up the data collecting and data interpreting process.” Chidambaram’s comments come amid doubts over the reliability of official data.
9.19 am: The Madhya Pradesh government suspends a Sanskrit lecturer of Vikram University in Ujjain after he predicted a big victory for the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, reports The Indian Express. Rajeshwar Shastri Musalgaonkar had posted on Facebook on April 29 that the BJP alone will win close to 300 seats.
9.15 am: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accuses Narendra Modi of trying to gain political mileage with his comments on the Alwar gangrape, reports The Hindu. Modi had dared BSP chief Mayawati to withdraw support to the Rajasthan government over the incident. Gehlot says the BSP will continue to support the Congress government in the state. “Mayawati’s concern is natural and justified, as she leads the Dalit community,” he adds.
9.11 am: BJP’s ally in Uttar Pradesh, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, declares support to the Congress in Mirzapur, reports The Hindu. The Congress has fielded Lalitesh Tripathi from the seat. He will contest against Anupriya Patel of BJP ally Apna Dal and Ram Charitra Nishad of the Samajwadi Party.
9.06 am: One of the three women who were allegedly forced to vote for BJP at a polling booth in Faridabad tells NDTV that Giriraj Singh, the BJP agent, asked her to punch the button next to the lotus symbol. “He told me to vote for the lotus,” Shobha tells the TV channel. “But I told him that it was my choice, and I will vote for any party I want. I left soon afterwards.”
8.47 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims Congress President Rahul Gandhi was pretending in his rebuke for party leader Sam Pitroda’s remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh violence. Speaking at an election rally in Bathinda, Modi says, “Naamdaar [dynast], you pretended to scold your mentor for what? Because he publicly said what had always been in Congress’ heart? It is you who should be ashamed.”
8.44 am: Here are the top updates from Monday.
- The Election Commission ordered re-polling at a booth in Asaoti in Haryana’s Faridabad district on May 19, a day after a polling agent was arrested for allegedly trying to influence voters. The poll panel said a complaint of violation of voting secrecy was found to be true.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP President Amit Shah took digs at each other at election rallies in the state. Banerjee told voters in Namkahana village in the state’s South 24 Parganas district that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will destroy the country if the BJP is voted back to power.
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi again criticised party colleague Sam Pitroda for his dismissive comment about the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, and asked him to issue a public apology. Gandhi made the remarks at election rallies in Punjab.
- The Election Commission ordered an inquiry after a voter in Delhi complained about mismatch between his vote and the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machine during polling on Sunday.
- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin described his hour-long meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, as a courtesy call. Unidentified officials said Rao visited Stalin at his residence in Chennai’s Alwarpet locality to discuss the possibility of an alternative federal front.
- The Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking directions to the Election Commission of India for an early start to polling during the month of Ramzan. The religious month of Ramzan, which Muslims observe by fasting, commenced on May 7.