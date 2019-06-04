Top news: Kerala college student confirmed to be infected with Nipah virus
The Kerala government confirmed that a 23-year-old college student admitted at a private hospital in Ernakulam has tested positive for the Nipah infection.
Meanwhile, the Indian government rejected the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s reference to Jammu and Kashmir and said the organisation had no “locus standi” in matters related to the state.
BSP will fight UP Assembly bye-elections alone, not in alliance with Samajwadi Party, says Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said on Tuesday that her party will fight upcoming Assembly bye-elections in Uttar Pradesh alone. “We can’t ignore political compulsions. In the results of Lok Sabha elections in UP, base vote of Samajwadi Party, the ‘Yadav’ community, didn’t support the party. Even strong contenders of SP were defeated,” Mayawati said.
Tripura: Nine injured, over 1,700 people moved to shelter homes following heavy rain
At least nine people were injured and several people were left homeless following thunderstorms and flooding in Tripura since June 1. The thunderstorms have either partially or fully damaged over 1,200 homes across four districts in the state – West Tripura, South Tripura, Sepahijala and Gomati.
Assam Police’s alleged goof up between similar-sounding names lands wrong woman in detention centre
The Bharatiya Gana Parishad has taken up afresh the case of a woman, who has been in a detention centre for foreigners in Assam since 2016 allegedly because the Border Police goofed up between similar-sounding names.
Kerala: College student tests positive for Nipah virus, confirms health minister
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja confirmed that a 23-year-old college student admitted at a private hospital in Ernakulam has tested positive for the Nipah infection after the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Maharashtra tested his serum samples.
‘SP-BSP will fight for social justice’: Akhilesh Yadav amid reports of rift in alliance
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said his party will fight for social justice along with the Bahujan Samaj Party, just hours after BSP chief Mayawati blamed the Samajwadi Party for the “poor performance” of the alliance.
India rejects OIC reference to Jammu and Kashmir, says group has no locus standi in matter
The Indian government on Monday rejected the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s reference to Jammu and Kashmir and said the organisation had no “locus standi” in matters related to the state. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation or OIC on May 31 appointed Yousef Aldobeay of Saudi Arabia, an assistant secretary general of the organisation, a special envoy for Jammu and Kashmir during the 14th OIC summit held in Makkah.
Jet Airways employees meet ministers of finance and civil aviation to discuss airline’s revival
A group of employees of debt-ridden Jet Airways met newly appointed Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the airline’s revival. The carrier has not been operating since April 17.
Hindi ‘imposition’: Politicians in Tamil Nadu and Telangana welcome modified draft education policy
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, the Congress in Telangana and music composer AR Rahman on Monday welcomed the Centre’s decision to revise the draft version of the National Education Policy that many had objected to for recommending that Hindi be made a mandatory subject in non-Hindi speaking states.