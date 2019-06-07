Top news: Rajnath Singh added to key Cabinet committees
The Centre revamped the Cabinet Committees to include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in four more panels. In a fresh order issued on Thursday evening, Singh was added to the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, and the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority issued an orange alert in Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thiruvanathapuram district on June 10. An “orange alert” is usually issued to forecast extremely bad weather, warning citizens to be prepared for evacuation.
Centre revamps Cabinet Committees, adds Rajnath Singh to four more panels
Kerala: Orange alert issued for two districts on June 9, four on June 10 as heavy rainfall likely
Missing IAF plane: Air Force intensifies search operation, to deploy Cheetah helicopters
The Indian Air Force on Thursday said the search operation to locate a missing AN-32 aircraft has been intensified with more assets. Two Cheetah helicopters will join the search operations on Friday while local civic volunteers and the police have been roped in as well, the Air Force said.
Tamil Nadu: Three students commit suicide after failing NEET examination
Three women students in Tamil Nadu committed suicide after they failed to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. While two of the students ended their lives hours after the results were declared on Wednesday, one woman killed herself the following day.
Narendra Modi and Imran Khan are not planning to meet in Bishkek, says MEA
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan has not been planned at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan’s Capital Bishkek. The annual summit will be held on June 13 and 14.