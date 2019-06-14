The big news: More than 100 protesting doctors in West Bengal resign, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Five police personnel were killed in a suspected Maoist attack in Jharkhand, and Narendra Modi said countries backing terror must be isolated.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Over 100 doctors working at West Benagl-run hospitals resign as protests continue: Protestors sought an unconditional apology from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while the Calcutta High Court refused to pass any interim order on the strike.
- Suspected Maoists kill five security personnel in Seraikela district in Jharkhand: The attackers also looted weapons from the personnel.
- Countries that support terrorism must be held accountable, says PM Narendra Modi at SCO summit: The prime minister said that in order to tackle the danger of terrorism, all humanitarian powers should come forward together.
- Southern Railway withdraws circular asking staff to speak only in English and Hindi after protests: The circular asked station staff and train operation controllers to avoid using regional languages for official communication.
- ‘Those living in Bengal will have to learn to speak in Bengali’, says CM Mamata Banerjee: The chief minister claimed that some people threaten Bengalis and that she will no longer tolerate it.
- Display credits and titles of serials in languages they are aired, Centre tells TV channels: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry said it had noticed that Hindi and regional language channels display credit in English.
- JEE Advanced results declared, Maharashtra’s Kartikey Gupta is the topper: Himanshu Gaurav Singh from Allahabad came second while New Delhi’s Archit Bubna secured the third place.
- Three Kashmiri separatists sent to judicial custody till July 12 in connection with terror funding case: A Delhi court sent the three accused to custody after the National Investigation Agency did not want to seek further custodial interrogation.
- At least 13 people killed in dust storm, hailstorm-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Wednesday: One person was wounded and 22 animals also died, the office of Relief Commissioner GS Priyadarshi said.
- Dalit man allegedly hacked to death in Gujarat’s Thangadh town, two arrested: Reports said the two accused belong to the upper caste Darbar community.