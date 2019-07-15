Top news: Eight people, including seven soldiers, killed in Himachal Pradesh building collapse
At least eight people were killed and 28 were rescued from under the debris of a building collapse in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Sunday. Several people are feared to be trapped under the rubble.
The Indian Space Research Organisation called off the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India’s second mission to the moon, following a technical snag. The space agency did not announce an alternative date for the launch.
Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath suspends eight officials over deaths of cows at shelters, say reports
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday suspended eight officials in connection with the deaths of cows at shelters across the state, reports said. Adityanath also issued show cause notices to three district magistrates. Adityanath reportedly ordered the action during a video conference with all district magistrates in the state on Sunday evening.
J&K: Suspected militants shoot dead National Conference leader’s security officer in Anantnag
Suspected militants killed a personal security officer of National Conference leader Syed Tauqeer Shah in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday. Shah was in a meeting at the home of a party worker in Hillad village when the assailants broke in and opened fire at policemen guarding the leader.
Himachal Pradesh: 7 soldiers, a civilian killed in building collapse in Solan, many feared trapped
At least eight people, including seven Indian Army soldiers, were killed and 28 injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Sunday evening. At least seven people are still feared trapped, but the final number will only be clear later in the day, the police said.
Karnataka crisis: Rebel MLAs write to Mumbai Police again, allege threat from Congress leaders
Fourteen rebel MLAs from Karnataka, who have been staying at a hotel in Mumbai since resigning from the state Assembly, once again wrote to the Mumbai Police claiming a threat from Congress leaders who may try to meet them.
West Bengal: BJP never promised Gorkhaland, says state chief Dilip Ghosh
Bharataiya Jantata Party’s West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said his party had never promised to create Gorkhaland, a separate state for Nepali-speaking Indians, also referred to as Gorkhas. “We want development of Gorkha people,” Ghosh said after a worker’s meeting in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district.
Gujarat: Two killed, at least 26 injured as ride at amusement park crashes
Two people were killed and at least 26 others were injured on Sunday when a joyride at an adventure park in Ahmedabad in Gujarat crashed. The incident took place at the Balvatika Amusement Park in Kankaria. MF Dastoor, chief fire officer of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services, said prima facie it appeared that the load bearing cable attached to the main frame snapped.
BJP elevates BL Santosh as party’s general secretary (organisation)
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday elevated party’s joint general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh as its general secretary (organisation). The move, announced by party president Amit Shah, came a day after Ramlal was moved back to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
Karnataka rebel MLA Nagaraj quashes hopes of Congress-JD(S), says no question of going back
Rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj flew to Mumbai on Sunday where he quashed hopes of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government by saying that there was no question of withdrawing his resignation. This came a day after Nagaraj had said that he would reconsider his decision to quit after meeting Congress leaders.