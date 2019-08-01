Top news: SC to take up Unnao rape complainant’s letter to chief justice today
The biggest stories of the day.
The Supreme Court is expected to take up a letter written by the complainant in the Unnao rape case to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi today. Gogoi had on Wednesday expressed displeasure over not being shown the letter earlier and sought a report from the court registry. In her letter, written just weeks before she was in a car crash, the woman had told Gogoi of a threat to her life. She is currently in critical condition at a hospital in Lucknow.
The Cafe Coffee Day Board on Wednesday said it will investigate any past financial transactions that were carried out by its former chief VG Siddhartha Hegde without the senior management’s knowledge. He was found dead on Wednesday morning, after being missing for nearly two days.
Live updates
Vadodara: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging, NDRF deployed to evacuate residents
The National Disaster Response Force was deployed to evacuate residents in Vadodara on Wednesday night after the city was hit by heavy rain followed by flash floods. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani urged residents near the banks of the Vishwamitri river to move to safer places for the night.
After VG Siddhartha’s death, Cafe Coffee Day says it will probe unknown past financial transactions
The Cafe Coffee Day Board on Wednesday said it will investigate any past financial transactions that were carried out without the senior management’s knowledge. The statement came the day VG Siddhartha Hegde, the chairperson and managing director of Coffee Day Enterprises, was found dead.
Monsoon: July gets above-normal rainfall, season’s deficit reduces to 9%
Monsoon deficiency this season came down to 9% by the end of July after the country received above-normal rainfall during the month. Officials from the India Meteorological Department said they expected this deficit to further reduce as good rainfall is likely over the next two weeks. July received 29.8 cm of rainfall as against the normal 28.5 cm, IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra said.
Kerala to impose flood cess for two years from Thursday
The Kerala government will levy 1% flood cess on goods and services transacted within the state from Thursday. More than 483 people were killed, several lakhs were displaced and property worth more than Rs 30,000 crore damaged in one of the state’s worst-ever floods last year. The proceeds from the cess will be used to fund post-flood rebuilding projects.
480 Bangladeshis deported between January 2016 and April 2018: Delhi Police tell Supreme Court
The Delhi Police on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that 489 Bangladeshis have been detained and 480 out of them have been deported from January 1, 2016 to April 30, 2018. However, no Rohingya immigrants were detained or deported during this period. The Delhi Police was responding to a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay.
‘How will you ensure justice?’: Class 11 student questions UP police on Unnao rape case, car crash
A Class 11 student in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday asked the police if they can ensure justice if she raised he voice and protested. The girl asked the police about the car crash involving a woman who had accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape in 2017.
India’s core industries grew 0.2% in June, slowest in over four years, shows government data
India’s eight core industries grew at their slowest rate in over four years in June, rising 0.2% as compared to the same month last year, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Wednesday. The core industries had expanded 7.8% in June 2018. The growth in May was 4.3%, while the cumulative growth for April-June was 3.5%.
Unnao rape: CJI asks SC authorities why he was not shown the letter sent to him by complainant
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday expressed displeasure over not being shown a letter that the Unnao rape complainant reportedly wrote to him two weeks before she was in a car accident. In her letter, the woman had told Gogoi of a threat to her life, reports said. The court will take up the letter on Thursday.