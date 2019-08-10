The big news: Nearly 30 dead, thousands displaced as rain batters Kerala, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: J&K and Ladakh Union Territories will come into existence on October 31, and industrial production grew by just 2% in June.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 28 killed in Kerala rains, Maharashtra and Karnataka also battle floods: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said PM Narendra Modi had assured assistance to those affected by the floods in Kerala.
- J&K, Ladakh to come into existence as separate Union Territories on October 31: A Kashmiri lawyer moved the Supreme Court against the Presidential order scrapping special status of J&K. Meanwhile, India said it was ‘time for Pakistan to accept reality’ following protests over the Centre’s decision even as Islamabad banned cultural exchanges with New Delhi. China, on the other hand, said it was ‘seriously concerned’ about Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan foreign minister’s visit.
- Industrial production grew by just 2% in June, shows government data: The cumulative industrial growth over the April-June period stood at 3.6%.
- Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS for medical check-up, say reports:He underwent a kidney transplant surgery last year and opted to stay out of the Narendra Modi-led government this year.
- CBI court allows agency to conduct narco and other tests on accused driver, cleaner in Unnao car crash: Special Judicial Magistrate Subrat Pathak also extended the CBI’s custody of the two accused till 4 pm on August 14.
- DMK candidate Kathir Anand wins Vellore Lok Sabha election by over 8,000 votes: The constituency had voted on Monday with a 71.51% turnout.
- Delhi HC asks rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra to respond to Speaker’s order disqualifying him: Mishra’s lawyers told the court that though all the allegations against him were not disputed, it does not mean he has voluntarily given up the membership.
- NDTV founders Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy detained at Mumbai airport, stopped from leaving country: The news network said they had been stopped on the basis of a ‘fake and totally unsubstantiated corruption case’ filed by the CBI.
- Former Congress Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Bhubaneshwar Kalitajoins BJP: He had quit the Congress earlier this week after the party opposed the bill to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
- BJP appoints Prakash Javadekar, Narendra Tomar as poll in charge of Delhi, Haryana: Party’s general secretary Bhupendra Yadav will look after the affairs in Maharashtra while OP Mathur will be in charge of Jharkhand.