Top News: Donald Trump has rescinded offer to mediate in Kashmir dispute, says Indian envoy to US
Indian Ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla said US President Donald Trump had withdrawn his offer to mediate in the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. Last month, Trump had told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to be the mediator.
The toll in floods across several states in India has crossed 200. As many as 85 people have died in Kerala so far, and 48 in Karnataka. Fifty-three people are missing around the country.
Poland, which is the current chair of the United Nations Security Council, on Monday called for a bilateral solution to the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. “Poland hopes that both countries can work out a mutually beneficial solution bilaterally,” said Poland’s envoy to India Adam Burakowski.
Supreme Court admits Kashmir Times editor’s petition against curbs on journalists
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider an urgent listing of a plea filed by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin against restrictions imposed on journalists in Jammu and Kashmir. The court asked Bhasin to hand over a memo to the registrar for urgent listing of the plea.
Shobhaa De refutes former Pakistan envoy’s claim that he influenced her 2016 article on J&K
Author and columnist Shobhaa De on Monday refuted former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit’s claim that in 2016 he had influenced one of her articles on Jammu and Kashmir asking for a plebiscite to resolve the dispute. The article was written after the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. De called Basit’s statement “dangerous, malicious, and unfair to anybody who believes in the truth”.
Floods leave more than 200 dead in four states, 85 killed in Kerala
The toll in floods in India crossed 200 on Monday, with 85 of those deaths in Kerala. In Malappuram district, 45 people are still missing while seven remain untraceable in Wayanad.
‘I will send you a plane, come here’: J&K governor criticises Rahul Gandhi’s Kashmir remarks
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about reports of violence in the Valley. Malik said he would sent Gandhi an aircraft to visit the Valley and observe the situation.
Voices from Jammu and Kashmir must be heard for idea of India to prevail, says Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said that the central government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution was not liked by many citizens of the country, PTI reported. Singh added that the country was going through a “deep crisis” and needed the cooperation of like-minded people.