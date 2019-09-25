Top news: UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape arrested on extortion charges
The biggest stories of the day.
A 23-year-old law student who accused Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Chinmayanand of raping and physically exploiting her, was arrested on Wednesday on extortion charges. She will be produced at a court later in the day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York. Trump stressed on the need for dialogue between India and Pakistan and said that it would be great if the two countries “can work out something on Kashmir”.
Gates Foundation employee quits in protest against award to Narendra Modi amid Kashmir situation
A staff member at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation resigned on Tuesday in protest against the organisation’s decision to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Global Goalkeeper Award for the Swachh Bharat Mission, reported TRT World. Communications specialist Sabah Hamid said it was a grave error to honour Modi at a time when he has imposed restrictions on communications and movement in Kashmir.
India denies trade deal talks with US failed, both countries say agreement expected very soon
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Tuesday said that India and the United States had “narrowed the areas of difference” during negotiations for a trade deal. He said both sides would continue discussions and “some kind of a trade agreement” would be reached in the near future.
Jammu & Kashmir: Situation in Valley very bad, no freedom of speech, says Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said the situation in the Kashmir Valley was “very bad”. Azad, who is the leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, is currently on a six-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir.
‘Will be great if India-Pakistan work something out on Kashmir,’ says Donald Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York. Before the meeting, Trump stressed the need for dialogue between India and Pakistan and said that it would be great if the two countries “can work out something on Kashmir”.
US: Modi receives Global Goalkeepers award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from Gates Foundation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received the Global Goalkeeper Award from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The award was presented to Modi by Microsoft founder Bill Gates at a ceremony on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.
Karnataka: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy blame each other over collapse of Congress-JD(S) government
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday engaged in a blame game on social media over the collapse of the Congress-Janata Dal (United) coalition government in the state.
Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar named in Rs 25,000 crore money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a money laundering case against Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will be given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the film industry, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced in a tweet on Tuesday.