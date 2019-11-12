Top news: Maharashtra governor rejects Shiv Sena’s request for more time, invites NCP to stake claim
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday invited the Nationalist Congress Party, the third largest party in the state, to stake claim to form government after he rejected the Shiv Sena’s request for extra time to get letters of support.
A 30-year-old woman from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu was seriously injured on Monday after she fell off her scooter while trying to manoeuvre around a flagpole of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
Coimbatore: Woman severely injured after truck crushes her legs, AIADMK flagpole blamed
BJP says it got over Rs 700 crore in donations through cheques and online payments in 2018-’19
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday said it received over Rs 700 crore in donation through cheques and online payments in the 2018-’19 financial year, PTI reported. Of this, the Tatas-controlled Progressive Electoral Trust gave Rs 356 crore in donation, while the Prudent Electoral Trust, said to be India’s richest trust, granted donations of Rs 54.25 crore, the party told the Election Commission.
J&K: Militants and separatists took advantage of Article 370, Centre tells Supreme Court
The Centre on Monday justified its decision to scrap the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir by filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court. It told the court that militants and separatist elements took advantage of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
Maharashtra governor invites NCP to form government after rejecting Sena’s request for extra time
Industrial output contracts 4.3% in September, falls for second month in a row
Industrial output contracted 4.3% in September compared to the same month last year, government data showed on Monday. This is even slower than the 1.1% contraction in August, which was the worst figure in six years. The output had grown 4.6% in July, and 4.8% in September 2018.