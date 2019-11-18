Top news: SA Bobde sworn in as 47th Chief Justice of India
Live updates
Justice SA Bobde takes charge as 47th chief justice of India
Sharad Arvind Bobde was sworn in as the 47th chief justice of India on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were among the attendees.
Yashwant Sinha accuses finance minister of fudging Budget numbers to hide fiscal deficit
Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yashwant Sinha on Sunday accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of fudging Budget numbers to conceal the real fiscal deficit. At the Mumbai Lit Fest, Sinha said Sitharaman in her Budget presentation on July 5 had relied on estimates used in the Interim Budget of February 1, though the Comptroller and Auditor General Rajiv Mehrishi had provided revised estimates.
Assam: Captured, relocated elephant dies of cardiac arrest
A wild rogue elephant that was tranquilised, captured and relocated to the Orang National Park in Assam last week died on Sunday. The elephant was captured after it killed five people in Goalpara district on October 29.
Writer Shanta Gokhale receives lifetime achievement award at Tata Literature Live! festival
Writer, translator and film critic Shanta Gokhale was on Sunday honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the Tata Literature Live! festival. She received her award at a ceremony held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Mumbai.
Winter Session of Parliament to begin today, focus on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on Monday, and will last till December 13. As many as 27 new bills are likely to be introduced in this session, The Indian Express reported.
Of the bills, the government will table the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The bill seeks to amend a 1955 law to grant citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the Muslim-majority nations of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan if they have lived in India for six years. The bill was passed in the previous Lok Sabha but not the Rajya Sabha, and has now lapsed.
Map row: Nepal prime minister urges India to immediately withdraw its Army from Kalapani
Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli said on Sunday that the Kalapani area at the tri-junction of Nepal, India and Tibet belongs to Nepal, and that India should “immediately withdraw” its army from there, Nepal24Hours.com reported. There have been protests in Nepal against India’s move to place the Kalapani area inside its territory.
“The government will not allow anybody to encroach even one inch of its land,” said Oli in his first public statement on the matter. “The neighbouring country should take its Army back from our territory.”
J&K: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter claims detenues were manhandled while being moved to another facility
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday refuted claims that some political detenues were manhandled while being moved to another facility due to the cold conditions at the Centaur Hotel in Srinagar, where they were lodged so far.
Iltija Mufti, the daughter of detained former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, tweeted that police “roughed up” People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone, Peoples Democratic Party leader Waheed Para and bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal.
Shiv Sena skips NDA meeting, LJP proposes coordination committee to manage alliance partners
The Shiv Sena’s absence was felt at the National Democratic Alliance meeting held on Sunday, Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan said. Commenting on the party’s departure from the alliance, Paswan proposed a coordination committee for the NDA to help constituent parties manage the exchange of their views better.
Jharkhand elections: BJP minister Saryu Roy to contest against CM Raghubar Das as an independent
Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy on Sunday said he would contest against Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who belongs to his own party, as an Independent candidate in the upcoming state elections, PTI reported. Roy’s name has not featured in the four candidate lists that the Bharatiya Janata Party has released so far.
Roy, who holds the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs portfolio, said he would resign from Das’ Cabinet on Monday and file his nomination papers from the Jamshedpur (East) and Jamshedpur (West) Assembly constituencies.
Ayodhya verdict: Muslim law board to file review plea, won’t accept five-acre plot elsewhere
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Sunday decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, PTI reported. The board refused to accept the five-acre alternative plot in Ayodhya to be allotted to Muslims to build a mosque.