Top news: Activist Bindu Ammini attacked with pepper spray on her way to Sabarimala
The biggest stories of the day.
Activist Bindu Ammini was on Tuesday attacked with pepper spray as she, along with Trupti Desai and three others, reached Kochi to trek to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Ammini was one of the two women who had entered the hilltop shrine last year.
The Supreme Court will on Tuesday decide on the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress plea for an immediate floor test in Maharashtra. On Monday, leaders and MLAs of the the three parties gathered at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai in an apparent show of strength, ANI reported. A banner placed behind the MLAs’ seats read, “We are 162”, implying that the number of MLAs present was 162, well above the Maharashtra Assembly’s majority mark of 145.
Live updates
Sabarimala: Woman activist alleges attack with pepper spray on her way to shrine
Women’s rights activist Bindu Ammini was on Tuesday attacked with pepper spray as she, along with Trupti Desai and three others, reached Kochi to trek to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Ammini was one of the two women who had entered the hilltop shrine last year.
Both Desai and Ammini reached the Kochi police commissioner’s office to seek security for their visit. However, a group of right-wing leaders reportedly indulged in an argument with them, and a man threw chilli and pepper powder on her face.
JNU high-level committee offers another partial rollback of fee hike after massive protests
The high-level committee constituted by the Jawaharlal Nehru University to resolve the standoff between students and the administration in the fee hike matter on Monday recommended 50% reduction in service and utility charges, The Indian Express reported.
The committee recommended that the utility and service charge be brought down from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 1,000 a month for all students, and 75% reduction in these charges for those below the poverty line. It said the eligible BPL students would be charged Rs 500 in place of Rs 2,000 per month.
UP: Law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape denied permission to appear for semester exams
The 23-year-old law student who accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape was on Monday denied permission to sit for her third semester examination, reported The Indian Express. The university in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, said that the student did not fulfill the mandatory rule of 75% attendance. It asked her to produce a court order to appear for the examination that will start from Tuesday.
Kashmir: Two former MLAs released from detention, say reports
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released two former MLAs – Mohammad Dilawar Mir and Ghulam Hassan Mir – from detention, PTI reported. The two had been in detention since August 5, when India scrapped the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and imposed prohibitory orders in the state.
Mohammad Dilawar Mir was an MLA of the Peoples Democratic Party and Ghulam Hassan Mir belongs to the Democratic Party Nationalist. The administration also shifted former MLAs Ashraf Mir and Hakeen Yaseen from the MLA Hostel in Srinagar to their homes, where they will now be under house arrest, officials said. As many as 34 political leaders had been detained at the MLA Hostel.
Maharashtra crisis: ‘162’ Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs pledge allegiance before SC ruling
Leaders and MLAs of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress gathered at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening in an apparent show of strength, ANI reported. A banner placed behind the MLAs’ seats read, “We are 162”, implying that the number of MLAs present was 162, well above the Maharashtra Assembly’s majority mark of 145.
Telangana transport employees’ strike called off after 52 days
Over 48,000 employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation called off their 52-day strike on Monday, The News Minute reported. The employees said they would be reporting back for duty at 6 am on Tuesday. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier said that the employees were “self-dismissed” as they did not adhere to the deadline to return to work, which was November 5.