The big news: Telangana vet’s rape-murder to be tried in fast-track court, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BJP ministers hit back at industrialist Rahul Bajaj, and educational institutions in Tamil Nadu closed today due to heavy rain.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Trial in Hyderabad vet murder case will be conducted in fast-track court, says Telangana CM:Three police officials were suspended for delay in filing FIR. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said people “have to do more than just speak up”, and a BJP youth leader was charged with sexual harassment, hours after demanding justice for the murdered doctor.
- Day after industrialist Rahul Bajaj’s comments, BJP minister claims ‘fake narratives’ being created: Hardeep Singh Puri accepted that some societies in the world were governed by fear but said a society where citizens can weave fake narratives is indisciplined.
- Educational institutions closed in six districts of Tamil Nadu as rain wreaks havoc, six dead: Chennai has been receiving heavy rain since Saturday morning and several areas are under water.
- Delhi government strongly recommends rejection of mercy plea of 2012 gangrape convict: According to internal note filings, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain wrote that this was ‘the most heinous crime of extreme brutality’.
- Devendra Fadnavis and I ‘will always be friends’, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells Assembly: The chief minister blamed the BJP for the split in its alliance with the Shiv Sena, and claimed he would never abandon the ideology of Hindutva.
- Security forces indicted for killing 17 villagers, including seven minors, in Chhattisgarh in 2012: A judicial commission found there was no evidence that those killed were Maoists or that the security forces had responded to firing by Maoists.
- Fifty-five-year-old woman allegedly raped and strangled in Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh, accused arrested: The 22-year-old man arrested for the murder got angry after the woman ‘spat on his face’, said the police.
- ‘Modi and Shah are also migrants’, Adhir Chowdhury lashes out at Centre over proposed nationwide NRC: The Congress leader in the Lok Sabha accused the BJP of promoting religious discrimination in Assam by publishing the citizens’ database.
- Almost 99% of Muslims want review of Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case, says law board: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused the AIMPLB and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind of trying to create an ‘atmosphere of division and confrontation’.
- Congress’ Nana Patole elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker after BJP withdraws candidate:Devendra Fadnavis was appointed leader of the Opposition.