A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Trial in Hyderabad vet murder case will be conducted in fast-track court, says Telangana CM:Three police officials were suspended for delay in filing FIR. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said people “have to do more than just speak up”, and a BJP youth leader was charged with sexual harassment, hours after demanding justice for the murdered doctor.
  2. Day after industrialist Rahul Bajaj’s comments, BJP minister claims ‘fake narratives’ being created: Hardeep Singh Puri accepted that some societies in the world were governed by fear but said a society where citizens can weave fake narratives is indisciplined.  
  3. Educational institutions closed in six districts of Tamil Nadu as rain wreaks havoc, six dead: Chennai has been receiving heavy rain since Saturday morning and several areas are under water.  
  4. Delhi government strongly recommends rejection of mercy plea of 2012 gangrape convict: According to internal note filings, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain wrote that this was ‘the most heinous crime of extreme brutality’.  
  5. Devendra Fadnavis and I ‘will always be friends’, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells Assembly: The chief minister blamed the BJP for the split in its alliance with the Shiv Sena, and claimed he would never abandon the ideology of Hindutva.
  6. Security forces indicted for killing 17 villagers, including seven minors, in Chhattisgarh in 2012: A judicial commission found there was no evidence that those killed were Maoists or that the security forces had responded to firing by Maoists.
  7. Fifty-five-year-old woman allegedly raped and strangled in Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh, accused arrested: The 22-year-old man arrested for the murder got angry after the woman ‘spat on his face’, said the police.
  8. ‘Modi and Shah are also migrants’, Adhir Chowdhury lashes out at Centre over proposed nationwide NRC: The Congress leader in the Lok Sabha accused the BJP of promoting religious discrimination in Assam by publishing the citizens’ database.
  9. Almost 99% of Muslims want review of Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case, says law board: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused the AIMPLB and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind of trying to create an ‘atmosphere of division and confrontation’.  
  10. Congress’ Nana Patole elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker after BJP withdraws candidate:Devendra Fadnavis was appointed leader of the Opposition.  