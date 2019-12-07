The big news: UP CM promises harsh punishment after rape complainant dies, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The second phase of the Jharkhand polls is under way, and Telangana HC asked for the bodies of the rape accused to be preserved till Sunday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Unnao woman dies in Delhi hospital a day after being set on fire by her alleged rapists: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said a fast-track court will hear the case, while Opposition leaders criticised the state government and called for speedy justice to the woman’s family.
- Second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls begins, CM Raghubar Das in fray against his former minister: Twenty constituencies spread across seven districts are voting on Saturday.
- Telangana HC asks government to preserve bodies of rape accused till December 8: Earlier on Friday, there were mixed reactions to the police encounter in which the four rape accused were killed. Amnesty said the encounter set a ‘grossly wrong precedent’ and called for an independent inquiry, while the NHRC also sent a probe team.
- Woman dancer shot at during wedding in Uttar Pradesh, two arrested: The injured woman’s condition is said to be stable.
- Greta Thunberg joins climate protest in Madrid after three weeks of Atlantic voyage: World leaders gathered in the Spanish capital for a UN conference to discuss the 2015 Paris agreement.
- ‘Mumbai attacks mastermind roaming freely and enjoying Pakistan’s hospitality,’ says India: The Ministry of External Affairs said the global community feels that Pakistan is not serious about taking action.
- Nithyananda’s passport cancelled, plea for new one rejected, says MEA: The Ecuadorian government, meanwhile, denied that it had granted asylum to him.
- ‘No link between pollution and shorter lives,’ claims Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar: Javadekar told the Lok Sabha that the government has been taking proactive actions to check pollution and the efforts are bearing fruit.
- CBI books Allahabad HC judge SN Shukla in corruption case: The agency carried out searches at the judge’s residence in Lucknow and said it had recovered several incriminating documents.
- Onion prices touch an all-time high of Rs 165 per kg, Centre says imports expected by January 20: The prices of onions have gone above Rs 100 per kg in retail markets in most cities. It was sold for Rs 165 in Goa’s capital Panaji.