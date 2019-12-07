A look at the headlines right now:

Unnao woman dies in Delhi hospital a day after being set on fire by her alleged rapists: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said a fast-track court will hear the case, while Opposition leaders criticised the state government and called for speedy justice to the woman’s family. Second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls begins, CM Raghubar Das in fray against his former minister: Twenty constituencies spread across seven districts are voting on Saturday. Telangana HC asks government to preserve bodies of rape accused till December 8: Earlier on Friday, there were mixed reactions to the police encounter in which the four rape accused were killed. Amnesty said the encounter set a ‘grossly wrong precedent’ and called for an independent inquiry, while the NHRC also sent a probe team. Woman dancer shot at during wedding in Uttar Pradesh, two arrested: The injured woman’s condition is said to be stable. Greta Thunberg joins climate protest in Madrid after three weeks of Atlantic voyage: World leaders gathered in the Spanish capital for a UN conference to discuss the 2015 Paris agreement. ‘Mumbai attacks mastermind roaming freely and enjoying Pakistan’s hospitality,’ says India: The Ministry of External Affairs said the global community feels that Pakistan is not serious about taking action. Nithyananda’s passport cancelled, plea for new one rejected, says MEA: The Ecuadorian government, meanwhile, denied that it had granted asylum to him. ‘No link between pollution and shorter lives,’ claims Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar: Javadekar told the Lok Sabha that the government has been taking proactive actions to check pollution and the efforts are bearing fruit. CBI books Allahabad HC judge SN Shukla in corruption case: The agency carried out searches at the judge’s residence in Lucknow and said it had recovered several incriminating documents. Onion prices touch an all-time high of Rs 165 per kg, Centre says imports expected by January 20: The prices of onions have gone above Rs 100 per kg in retail markets in most cities. It was sold for Rs 165 in Goa’s capital Panaji.

