The big news: Citizenship Act protests spill over to colleges across India, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The fourth phase of voting to elect Jharkhand Assembly is underway, and Modi claimed protestors could be ‘identified by their clothes’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sparked by police violence in Delhi’s Jamia University, students across India erupt in protest: Nearly 100 Jamia students who were detained on Sunday evening were released early on Monday. Several students were injured after the Delhi police stormed Jamia campus and fired tear gas inside. AMU students who protested in support of Jamia also faced tear gas and lathicharge.
- Voting underway in 15 seats in fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections: Two incumbent ministers – Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri and Labour Minister Raj Paliwar – are in the fray.
- Citizenship Act protestors ‘creating violence can be identified by their clothes’, claims Modi: Meanwhile, the West Bengal government suspended internet in some parts as violent demonstrations spread.
- Assam BJP ally regrets supporting Citizenship Amendment Bill, says will approach SC against it: Asom Gana Parishad leaders are also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the matter.
- JMM will drop sedition cases against Pathalgadi supporters if voted to power, says Shibu Soren: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, however, does not mention the matter in its manifesto.
- Mayawati accuses Congress of duplicity for alliance with Sena despite its support to Citizenship Act: The BSP chief said Congress remained part of the Maharashtra coalition despite the Shiv Sena’s vote in favour of the bill, as well as its defence of Savarkar.
- Actor Payal Rohatgi detained in Ahmedabad for alleged remarks against Nehru family: Rajasthan Youth Congress General Secretary Charmesh Sharma had registered the complaint in October.
- Balakot was a message to Pakistan that terror attacks come at a cost, says former Air Chief BS Dhanoa: Dhanoa said that since the Pakistani Air Force targeted military installations on February 27, the Pakistan Army had turned into a ‘legitimate target’.
- ‘Air India needs to survive till it is sold’, says airline’s chairperson Ashwani Lohani: Lohani said the expectation for a ‘radical improvement bordering on a turnaround’ of the airline was an impractical thought.
- Dalit biryani vendor allegedly assaulted in Greater Noida, FIR filed against 3 men: Police said the accused had been identified and that officials were looking for them.