Top news: ‘Occupy Gateway’ protest called off after Mumbai Police force demonstrators to move
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday evicted protestors from the Gateway of India and moved them to the Azad Maidan, following which the demonstration ended. More than a hundred citizens had started a spontaneous “Occupy Gateway” protest on the pavement to condemn the violent attack on students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night.
Amid the JNU violence, the minister of external affairs, a former student of the university, S Jaishankar, said that when he studied there, there had been no “tukde tukde” gang. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have often labelled dissidents members of a “tukde tukde” gang, or a group of people trying to divide India.
JNU mob attack: ‘Occupy Gateway’ protestors forced to move to Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, FIR against student leaders
The Delhi Police filed an FIR against JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for allegedly vandalising a server room on Saturday, a day before violence erupted on campus, NDTV reports. Ghosh sustained lacerations to the head and was taken to the trauma centre at All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday night.
JNU violence: S Jaishankar says there was no ‘tukde tukde gang’ when he studied at the university
Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Monday said there was no “tukde tukde gang” at Jawaharlal Nehru University when he was a student there, PTI reported. Jaishankar made the comment at a book launch in New Delhi, a day after a masked mob attacked the university’s students and teachers, injuring at least 34.
Kolkata: Police lathicharge BJP workers, students protesting against JNU violence
The Kolkata Police lathicharged students of Jadavpur University and Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Monday evening after their rallies collided near Sulekha crossing in the southern parts of the city, ANI reported.
‘Akbar Padamsee has passed into the ages’: Iconic artist dies at 91
Artist and painter Akbar Padamsee died at the age of 91 on Monday, the Jehangir Nicholson Gallery in Mumbai tweeted “We will commemorate the life of this exceptional artist with an exhibition of his works from the Jehangir Nicholson Collection,” the gallery added.
Delhi CAA protests: Five people, including two Bangladeshis, sent to judicial custody for two weeks
A Delhi court on Monday remanded five persons, including two Bangladeshis, to judicial custody for two weeks for their alleged involvement in the violence that broke out in New Delhi’s Seemapuri area during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest last month, PTI reported.