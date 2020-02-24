Top news: Police constable, civilian die as clashes erupt between groups over CAA in Delhi
A police constable and civilian died after fresh clashes broke out on Monday between pro-and anti-Citizenship Act protestors for the second consecutive day in Delhi’s Maujpur area. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations for security reasons.
United States President Donald Trump announced a $3-billion defence deal with India. Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, is on his first visit to India. Speaking at the “Namaste Trump” event at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said he was looking forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet.
Delhi: Five metro stations on Pink Line shut as CAA supporters, opposers clash in nearby areas
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday shut five stations on its Pink Line in the wake of clashes between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the northeast part of the city.
Punjab: Air Force pilot dies after NCC plane crashes in Patiala, cadet injured
An Indian Air Force pilot was killed after a National Cadet Corps training aircraft crashed in Patiala on Monday, The Indian Express reported. Another trainee cadet was also injured in the accident.
AMU violence: Court orders UP police chief to act against police officials who attacked students
The Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Hitesh Awasthy to identify and take action against the policemen who were involved in destroying motorbikes and attacking students at Aligarh Muslim University on December 15, Live Law reported. The police had barged into the campus and allegedly caned those they apprehended during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
West Bengal: Fresh clashes between TMC and BJP, seven houses burnt in Jalpaiguri
The houses of seven Bharatiya Janata Party supporters were allegedly vandalised and set on fire in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, PTI reported on Monday. The incident took place soon after the body of a Trinamool Congress leader, who was attacked earlier this month, reached his village on Sunday.
‘Everybody loves Modi, America loves India,’ says Donald Trump at Ahmedabad event
United States President Donald Trump on Monday arrived in Ahmedabad to a grand reception and said that “everybody loves Prime Minister Narendra Modi” and “America loves India” as he began his first official visit to the country at a time when relations have been strained by a trade dispute, NDTV reported.
Ayodhya: Sunni Waqf Board accepts alternate land offered by UP government
Sunni Central Waqf Board Chairman Zufar Farooqui on Monday said they will accept the five acres offered for a mosque in lieu of the disputed site in Ayodhya, PTI reported. The board, which was one of the main litigants in the case, has decided to constitute a trust to maintain the land.
Donald Trump announces $3-billion defence deal with India, calls Modi ‘tough negotiator’
Donald Trump on Monday said that the United States will sign a $3-billion defence deal with India. Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, is on his first visit to India.
Speaking at the “Namaste Trump” event at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said he was looking forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet. “We make the greatest weapons ever made,” he said. “We make the best and we are dealing now with India.”
Pune Police release three men detained on suspicion of being Bangladeshis
Three men who were picked up by Pune Police on suspicion of being “illegal Bangladeshis” after raids by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers were released after it was confirmed that they were Indian citizens from West Bengal, The Indian Express reported on Monday.
Lucknow University plans course on teaching women how to behave when they’re pregnant
Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow University will introduce a diploma and certificate course from the new academic session on “garbh sanskar”, which will teach its students about motherhood, ANI reported on Saturday.
The course will include lessons on what a pregnant woman should eat, wear, how she should behave, and keep herself fit. The course will also teach students about the kind of music suitable for pregnant women, and is reportedly aimed at generating employment.
‘Shoot at sight’: Karnataka minister calls for new law against those who raise pro-Pakistan slogans
The Karnataka Minister of Agriculture BC Patil on Monday pushed for a law that allows authorities to “shoot at sight” those who speak ill of India or raise pro-Pakistan slogans, Hindustan Times reported. The minister’s comment was in response to a query about a college student in Bengaluru who was charged with sedition on Thursday for shouting “Pakistan Zindabad” at an event held to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.
‘Anti-Muslim sentiment permeates policies of both India and US,’ says Amnesty as Trump meets Modi
Human rights organisation Amnesty International on Monday said “anti-Muslim sentiment permeates” the policies of both United States and Indian leaders and alleged that the values that the two governments now share are bigotry and hostility. A joint statement was released by Amnesty International USA and Amnesty International India ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India.
West Bengal: Farmer allegedly lynched in Malda after son damages neighbour’s phone
The West Bengal police have booked five people for allegedly lynching a farmer in Malda district last week because his seven-year-old son damaged a mobile phone, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday. All the accused are absconding.
The police said the attack occurred on Saturday when the victim, identified as Alimul Sheikh, had an argument with his neighbour Malla Bakkas over a mobile phone. Sheikh’s son and Bakkas’ grandson were playing on the device when it got damaged. Bakkas reportedly became furious and accused Sheikh’s son of breaking it. This led to an altercation between the two families, The Telegraph reported.
CAA: Shaheen Bagh mediators submit report in sealed cover to Supreme Court
Supreme Court-appointed mediators on Monday submitted their report on the ongoing anti-Citizenship Act protests in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh locality to the top court in a sealed cover, reported PTI. The court had appointed the mediators last week to convince the protestors to move their demonstration elsewhere.
Delhi: Fresh clashes erupt between pro and anti-CAA groups in Maujpur, two metro stations closed
Fresh clashes broke out on Monday between pro- and anti-Citizenship Act protestors for the second consecutive day in Delhi’s Maujpur area, PTI reported. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations for security reasons.
Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari brought to Bengaluru from Senegal
Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari, who is wanted for several crimes such as murder and extortion, was brought back to India from west African country Senegal in the early hours of Monday, PTI reported. The police said Pujari was escorted from Senegal through France to Bengaluru in Karnataka.
Growing perception that Congress is ‘adrift’, need to find new president immediately: Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the party must resolve the leadership crisis after Rahul Gandhi had stepped down as president to address the growing perception that they are “adrift”. Last week, the MP had endorsed the comments of party leader Sandeep Dikshit that the Congress Working Committee should hold elections to choose the next leader.
Donald Trump in India: Narendra Modi welcomes US president with a hug
United States President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, landed at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 11.40 am on Monday.
CAA protests: Aligarh district magistrate blames women students of AMU for violence on Sunday
After clashes between the Uttar Pradesh Police and anti-Citizenship Act protestors in Uparkot area of Aligarh on Sunday evening, the district magistrate has claimed that the women students of Aligarh Muslim University instigated the protestors. Chandra Bhushan Singh said their roles will be investigated.
Trump visit: Ahmedabad, Agra deck up to greet US president, Modi says ‘India awaits your arrival’
Hours before United States President Donald Trump will land in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Monday, the city wore a festive look. The American president is scheduled to arrive at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport around 11.40 am for his first two-day visit to India.
Melania Trump’s visit ‘not political event’, says US Embassy after Delhi CM, deputy were left out
The United States Embassy on Sunday said that while it was not against the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia during the visit of the country’s First Lady Melania Trump to a government school in the national Capital, the event should not be seen as political. The visit will be a part of United States President Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s two day-visit to India, beginning Monday.
Bihar: NPR will be updated like in 2010, NRC won’t be implemented, says Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday reiterated that the National Register of Citizens would not be implemented in his state and added that the National Population Register would be updated in the way that it was done in 2010-2011.
Aligarh: Internet suspended till Sunday night after clashes erupt between CAA protestors and police
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh suspended internet services in Aligarh till Sunday midnight after the police clashed with anti-citizenship law protestors in Aligarh. District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said the police used tear gas shells to disperse the mob.
Schools in Kashmir to re-open on Monday, after nearly 7 months
All schools in Kashmir, shut since August 5, when the Centre scrapped the erstwhile state’s special status and bifurcated it into Union territories, are set to reopen on Monday. The decision to shut the schools five months ahead of winter vacation was part of the multiple precautionary measures taken by the Centre.