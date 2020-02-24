CAA: Here’s what we know so far about the violence that erupted in Delhi today
A police constable was among four people killed in the violence. At least 50 people were wounded.
Violent clashes erupted between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and its opponents in North East Delhi on Monday. A constable was among four people killed, and at least 50 people were injured as mobs threw stones at each other, and set shops, houses and vehicles on fire.
Here’s what we know so far about the clashes:
- Violence took place in Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Bhajanpura, Kardampuri, Dayalpur and Chandbagh areas – located less than 15 km from the city’s centre – hours before United States President Donald Trump was to reach the national capital.
- This was the second day clashes broke out. On Sunday evening, there was stone pelting in Jaffrabad soon after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra gave the police a three-day ultimatum to stop an anti-CAA protest that began on Saturday night. Mishra said he would not listen even to the police after three days.
- As clashes erupted on Monday, at least three vehicles were set on fire in Maujpur locality and smoke was seen rising from a house above a closed shop. In a widely-circulated video, a man brandishing a gun walked up to a Delhi Police officer and fired a few rounds in the air. A petrol pump was set ablaze in Bhajanpura area.
- Three civilians and a police constable were killed. At least 10 police personnel were injured, as well as two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force.
- Citizenship Amendment Act supporters were seen jumping police barricades, committing arson and attacking a Muslim man. Supporters of the law also destroyed the tents set up by those opposing the law. Chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” were heard.
- A reporter of Scroll.in saw police personnel fire tear gas shells to disperse anti-CAA protestors around 3.45 pm in Maujpur. However, 500 metres ahead on the same road, she found a pro-CAA group standing undisturbed. The men brandished sticks, one of them carrying a sword. They were playing music and chanted Jai Shri Ram.
- Prohibitory orders were imposed in affected areas, while all private and government schools have been ordered to remain shut on Tuesday.
- The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shut down five metro stations – Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar. The first two stations have been closed since Sunday.
- Security forces conducted flag marches after the mob had dispersed.
- Home Ministry officials claimed that the violence appeared to have been orchestrated in view of United States President Donald Trump’s visit.