21 airports around the country now have COVID-19 screening facilities, says Centre
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan told Parliament on Thursday that screening facilities for the coronavirus are now available at 21 airports across the country. He reiterated that Indians have been advised against travelling to China, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan.
The toll in the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States reached 11 on Wednesday, with California reporting its first death and Washington state its 10th. India reported 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 29.
Congress accuses BJP of abducting 14 Madhya Pradesh MLAs, says will raise matter in Parliament
The Congress on Thursday said it would raise in Parliament the matter of the Bharatiya Janata Party allegedly trying to destabilise its government in Madhya Pradesh. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the BJP had “abducted” 14 of the Congress MLAs in the state, PTI reported.
EC issues voter ID with dog’s photo to West Bengal man, corrects it later
The Election Commission on Wednesday corrected a photograph in the voter identity card issued to a man from Ramnagar village in Murshidabad district in West Bengal, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday. The poll panel had earlier issued Sunil Karmakar a voter ID with a dog’s photo on it.
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a fresh money laundering case against Naresh Goyal, former chairperson of the grounded Jet Airways, and against the airline, IANS reported. Last year, the agency had registered a case of Foreign Exchange Management Act violations against Goyal and Jet Airways.
The Enforcement Directorate questioned Goyal at its office in Mumbai and then took him to his residence to carry out searches, the news agency said quoting unidentified officials.
India reported 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 29. One of them is the wife of an Italian tourist who has already tested positive in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Six family members of a Delhi coronavirus patient have been infected. Fifteen persons – 14 Italians and one Indian – have tested positive at an Indo-Tibetan Border Police quarantine facility. One person is a Paytm employee.
Polish student whose visa was cancelled for participating in CAA protest moves Calcutta HC
The Polish student whose visa was cancelled for participating in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act moved the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, seeking a restraining order against the Centre and a recall of its order, PTI reported.
In his petition before the High Court, Kamil Siedczynski asked to restrain the authorities from giving effect to the notice. The notice, issued last week by the Foreign Regional Registration Office, asks Siedczynski to leave India within 14 days, for participating in “anti-government activities” contravening visa rules.
J&K: Police officer, civilian killed in suspected militant attack in Sopore, say officials
An officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and a civilian were killed on Wednesday in a suspected militant attack in Sopore town of Baramulla district, PTI reported, citing officials.
The incident occurred after militants allegedly opened fire at a police party in Warpora area in the evening. The special police officer who died was identified as Wajahat Ahmad and the civilian as Omar Subhan, unidentified officials said.
Delhi violence: Congress team makes first visit, Rahul Gandhi says hate won’t benefit anyone
A Congress delegation led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi visited North East Delhi on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by last week’s communal violence, PTI reported. The delegation, whose first visit came six days after the violence died down, went to a school that was burnt and a nearby mosque in Brijpuri locality.
Air India sale: NRIs now allowed to buy entire stake, says Centre
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to allow non-resident Indians to control up to 100% stake in national carrier Air India. Earlier, NRIs were allowed to own up to 49% stake.
The government first announced its intention to divest its entire stake in Air India in January – a major shift from its stance in 2018 when it wanted to divest only 76% stake. The proposed stake sale, however, failed to take off on both occasions.