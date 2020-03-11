Top news: Lok Sabha likely to discuss Delhi violence today but no voting after debate
Lok Sabha to discuss Delhi violence today, Amit Shah expected to respond at 5.30 pm
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday will discuss the communal violence in Delhi that has claimed at least 53 lives last month after a tumultuous start to the second phase of the Budget Session. On March 3, the Centre had agreed to discuss the violence in North East Delhi after the Holi break following repeated disruptions in both Houses of Parliament.
Fuel prices go down as crude oil rates drop amid price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia
Petrol and diesel prices in India were slashed by 30 paise a litre and 25 paise a litre, respectively, on Wednesday as crude oil rates dropped due to a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. In Delhi, however, the prices of petrol and diesel went down by Rs 2.69 and Rs 2.33 per litre, respectively.
Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath says ‘will prove majority’ in Assembly as BJP, Congress guard MLAs
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday voiced confidence that his government will withstand the political crisis triggered after former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the party, NDTV reported. Scindia quit the party earlier on Tuesday after which at least 22 ministers, including six state ministers, resigned from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. “There is nothing to worry about,” Nath said. “We will prove our majority. Our government will complete its term.”
Coronavirus: Infections in India rise to 62; in UK, health minister tests positive
One new case of the novel coronavirus infection, officially known as COVID-19, was confirmed in Jaipur on Wednesday morning. This takes up the total number of cases in India to at least 62, according to figures from state health agencies but the Centre has so far confirmed only 50 cases. Fourteen new cases – three each from Karnataka and Pune, and eight in Kerala – were confirmed as of Tuesday night. There have been no deaths due to coronavirus in India.
Yes Bank partially restores IMPS and NEFT services
Crisis-ridden lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said that it has partially restarted its NEFT and Immediate Payment Service, or IMPS. “Inward IMPS/NEFT services have now been enabled,” Yes Bank said in a tweet. “You can make payments towards YES BANK Credit Card dues and loan obligations from other bank accounts. Thank you for your cooperation.”
Mukesh Ambani loses ‘Asia’s richest man’ title to Alibaba’s Jack Ma
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani lost the ‘Asia’s richest man’ title to Alibaba’s Jack Ma as steep fall in oil prices and global stocks reduced his net worth by $5.8 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. With a net worth of $44.5 billion, $2.6 billion more than Ambani, Ma is back on the number one spot that he ceded in 2018.
Supreme Court grants protection to inter-caste couple from arrest, provides them security
The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection to an inter-caste couple from getting arrested and ordered the police in the national Capital and two other states to provide them security in light of threat to their lives from family members, PTI reported.
FIR lodged against Nithyananda case investigators for showing porn to children in ashram
A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences court in Ahmedabad filed complaints against several police officers investigating a case of abduction against religious leader Nithyananda, for allegedly showing pornographic content to children at his ashram, PTI reported on Tuesday. The first information report was lodged on the basis of a complaint petition filed by a follower of the religious leader on Friday.