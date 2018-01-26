A look at the headlines right now:

India showcases its cultural diversity, military might for ASEAN leaders during Republic Day parade: Meanwhile, India and ASEAN signed a declaration to deepen cooperation against terrorism and cyber crime. At least 39 dead in fire at hospital in South Korea’s Miryang city: As many as 18 people were critically injured, leading to fears that the toll could rise. Shiv Sena will be the bigger loser if it breaks alliance with BJP, says Devendra Fadnavis: The Maharashtra chief minister said the party was ‘quite wise politically’ and seemed confident it will change its decision to contest the 2019 polls solo. NEET question paper to be uniform for all candidates from this year, CBSE tells Supreme Court: In August 2017, the apex court had criticised the education board for setting different questions for students taking the examination in regional languages. MEA amends rules to do away with verification certificate for tatkal passports: An applicant under this category no longer needs to get a Class I officer’s recommendation. ‘We have to teach young boys how to be men,’ Malala Yousafzai says at Davos: The Nobel Peace Prize laureate added that everyone needed to come together and promote girls’ education. Day after being called corrupt, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls Amit Shah ‘an ex-jail bird’: ‘Can he present facts about the so-called corruption charges against me or my government,’ the chief minister asked. Two killed in police firing in Dima Hasao after violent protests against RSS leader’s remarks: RSS activist Jagdamba Mall had claimed that the draft plan for the Naga Accord showed that the district is part of Nagalim. US designates six individuals as global terrorists for alleged links to the Taliban, Haqqani Network: The US Treasury Department also asked Pakistan to work with Washington to deny militant groups any funding. Veteran Bengali actor Supriya Devi dies at 83: She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014, and is also the recipient of the Banga Vibhushan.