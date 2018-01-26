The big news: India impresses ASEAN leaders with spectacular R-Day parade, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A hospital fire in South Korea killed 39, and Devendra Fadnavis said the Shiv Sena will change its decision to contest the 2019 polls solo.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India showcases its cultural diversity, military might for ASEAN leaders during Republic Day parade: Meanwhile, India and ASEAN signed a declaration to deepen cooperation against terrorism and cyber crime.
- At least 39 dead in fire at hospital in South Korea’s Miryang city: As many as 18 people were critically injured, leading to fears that the toll could rise.
- Shiv Sena will be the bigger loser if it breaks alliance with BJP, says Devendra Fadnavis: The Maharashtra chief minister said the party was ‘quite wise politically’ and seemed confident it will change its decision to contest the 2019 polls solo.
- NEET question paper to be uniform for all candidates from this year, CBSE tells Supreme Court: In August 2017, the apex court had criticised the education board for setting different questions for students taking the examination in regional languages.
- MEA amends rules to do away with verification certificate for tatkal passports: An applicant under this category no longer needs to get a Class I officer’s recommendation.
- ‘We have to teach young boys how to be men,’ Malala Yousafzai says at Davos: The Nobel Peace Prize laureate added that everyone needed to come together and promote girls’ education.
- Day after being called corrupt, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls Amit Shah ‘an ex-jail bird’: ‘Can he present facts about the so-called corruption charges against me or my government,’ the chief minister asked.
- Two killed in police firing in Dima Hasao after violent protests against RSS leader’s remarks: RSS activist Jagdamba Mall had claimed that the draft plan for the Naga Accord showed that the district is part of Nagalim.
- US designates six individuals as global terrorists for alleged links to the Taliban, Haqqani Network: The US Treasury Department also asked Pakistan to work with Washington to deny militant groups any funding.
- Veteran Bengali actor Supriya Devi dies at 83: She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014, and is also the recipient of the Banga Vibhushan.