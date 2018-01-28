The big news: 49 arrested after second day of violence in UP’s Kasganj, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A Taliban attack in Kabul killed 95 people, and Shopian in J&K is tense after the death of two youths in clashes with the Indian Army.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mobs sets shops, buses on fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, 49 arrested: Earlier, the cremation of the youth killed in the clashes on Friday was delayed as people demanded he be declared a martyr.
- Toll rises to 95 in Kabul suicide attack, Taliban claims responsibility: This is the deadliest strike in the Afghan Capital in several months.
- Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar after two youth die in clash with Army in Shopian: The military said it had opened fire on civilians in defence.
- Curfew leaves train commuters stranded in Assam following death of 2 protestors in police firing: The protestors were demonstrating against a RSS activist’s purported comment that the Naga Accord showed Dima Hasao district as part of Nagalim.
- Rajput Karni Sena denies any role in the violence during protests against Padmaavat: The outfit’s chief, Lokendra Singh Kalvi, made the statement on a day the Gurugram Police set up a team to investigate the attack on a school bus.
- Bengaluru man thrashes child son for ‘lying’: A video of the incident, shot by the boy’s mother, came to light on Saturday.
- Congress declares first list of candidates for Meghalaya elections: The BJP released its first list of candidates for the Tripura Assembly polls.
- Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal released from detention: He had been charged with money laundering, bribery and extortion.
- Delhi Police arrest co-accused in Bawana fire case: A court sent Lalit Goyal to four days in police custody for his alleged role in the blaze that killed 17 workers.
- KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya’s bumper deals headline day one of IPL auction: The Indian Premier League is set for a major rejig.