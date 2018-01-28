A look at the headlines right now:

Mobs sets shops, buses on fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, 49 arrested: Earlier, the cremation of the youth killed in the clashes on Friday was delayed as people demanded he be declared a martyr. Toll rises to 95 in Kabul suicide attack, Taliban claims responsibility: This is the deadliest strike in the Afghan Capital in several months. Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar after two youth die in clash with Army in Shopian: The military said it had opened fire on civilians in defence. Curfew leaves train commuters stranded in Assam following death of 2 protestors in police firing: The protestors were demonstrating against a RSS activist’s purported comment that the Naga Accord showed Dima Hasao district as part of Nagalim. Rajput Karni Sena denies any role in the violence during protests against Padmaavat: The outfit’s chief, Lokendra Singh Kalvi, made the statement on a day the Gurugram Police set up a team to investigate the attack on a school bus. Bengaluru man thrashes child son for ‘lying’: A video of the incident, shot by the boy’s mother, came to light on Saturday. Congress declares first list of candidates for Meghalaya elections: The BJP released its first list of candidates for the Tripura Assembly polls. Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal released from detention: He had been charged with money laundering, bribery and extortion. Delhi Police arrest co-accused in Bawana fire case: A court sent Lalit Goyal to four days in police custody for his alleged role in the blaze that killed 17 workers. KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya’s bumper deals headline day one of IPL auction: The Indian Premier League is set for a major rejig.

