Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Afghanistan, tremors felt in North India: The quake shook Pakistan as well as Delhi-NCR in India. ‘This is our new American moment,’ declares Donald Trump in his first State of the Union Address: The US president reiterated that his immigration policies would focus on the best interests of American workers and families. India launches its third Scorpene-class submarine Karanj: The state-of-the-art submarine is equipped with superior stealth features and has been built to launch guided weapons. Centre asks Uttar Pradesh government for report on violence in Kasganj: In UP’s Agra, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad took out a Tiranga Yatra to ‘assert’ it is ‘not a crime’ to organise processions with the national flag, while in Meerut, a Hindu Yuva Vahini mob allegedly beat up Muslim men for ‘harassing’ a girl. Chopped up body of pregnant woman found in two sacks near Hyderabad’s IT hub: The police said the woman was around 30 years old, but have yet to identify her. Four Class 9 students allegedly sodomise classmate for over a year in Delhi school, three arrested: The accused allegedly assaulted the boy at knife-point. Allahabad HC judge goes on leave, faces axe as CJI Misra acts on panel report on MCI bribery case: A Supreme Court-appointed inquiry panel had made ‘adverse remarks’ against Justice SN Shukla of the Allahabad High Court. Third civilian hit by bullet during Army firing in Shopian dies: Two other young men had died of their injuries on Saturday, after the Army allegedly opened fire on protestors in the south Kashmir district. Women in Iran protest without headscarves against law that makes hijab compulsory in public: Authorities arrested a second woman on Monday for protesting with her head uncovered in public, waving her hijab at the end of a stick. Pope sends Vatican investigator to verify sexual abuse complaints against bishop in Chile: The Pope had sparked a controversy when he claimed that the complaints against the bishop were slander.