The big news: Tremors in Delhi, Srinagar as earthquake strikes Afghanistan, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Donald Trump declared a ‘new American Moment’ in his first State of the Union address, and India launched its third Scorpene-class submarine
A look at the headlines right now:
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Afghanistan, tremors felt in North India: The quake shook Pakistan as well as Delhi-NCR in India.
- ‘This is our new American moment,’ declares Donald Trump in his first State of the Union Address: The US president reiterated that his immigration policies would focus on the best interests of American workers and families.
- India launches its third Scorpene-class submarine Karanj: The state-of-the-art submarine is equipped with superior stealth features and has been built to launch guided weapons.
- Centre asks Uttar Pradesh government for report on violence in Kasganj: In UP’s Agra, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad took out a Tiranga Yatra to ‘assert’ it is ‘not a crime’ to organise processions with the national flag, while in Meerut, a Hindu Yuva Vahini mob allegedly beat up Muslim men for ‘harassing’ a girl.
- Chopped up body of pregnant woman found in two sacks near Hyderabad’s IT hub: The police said the woman was around 30 years old, but have yet to identify her.
- Four Class 9 students allegedly sodomise classmate for over a year in Delhi school, three arrested: The accused allegedly assaulted the boy at knife-point.
- Allahabad HC judge goes on leave, faces axe as CJI Misra acts on panel report on MCI bribery case: A Supreme Court-appointed inquiry panel had made ‘adverse remarks’ against Justice SN Shukla of the Allahabad High Court.
- Third civilian hit by bullet during Army firing in Shopian dies: Two other young men had died of their injuries on Saturday, after the Army allegedly opened fire on protestors in the south Kashmir district.
- Women in Iran protest without headscarves against law that makes hijab compulsory in public: Authorities arrested a second woman on Monday for protesting with her head uncovered in public, waving her hijab at the end of a stick.
- Pope sends Vatican investigator to verify sexual abuse complaints against bishop in Chile: The Pope had sparked a controversy when he claimed that the complaints against the bishop were slander.