The big news: Policeman dies after militant opens fire in Srinagar hospital, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Sensex sank more than 1,000 points after opening in the morning, and India test-fired its nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-I.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Policeman dies after militant open fire inside Srinagar hospital, prisoner escapes: Two police personnel were accompanying a prisoner, who is from the Lashkar-e-Taiba, to the facility when the attack occurred.
- Sensex sheds 1,270 points within minutes of trade on cues from Wall Street’s record losses: The Dow Jones fell the most in a day since the 2008 financial crisis, triggering losses in Asian markets.
- India test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-I missile off Odisha coast: The Indian Army’s Strategic Force Command successfully conducted the test at 8.30 am on Tuesday.
- Khadi commission asks Fabindia to pay Rs 525 crore as damages for ‘illegally’ using khadi tag: Fabindia called the commission’s allegations ‘baseless’.
- Pakistan accuses India of killing civilians along the LoC, summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner: Islamabad’s claims follow the Indian Army’s accusations that Pakistani troopers violated the ceasefire and killed 4 soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir.
- 21 people contract HIV after quack doctor in Uttar Pradesh uses infected needle, case registered: The accused, identified as Rajendra Kumar, is absconding.
- Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid protest by TMC, TDP and Akali Dal: Earlier in the day, parliamentarians from Andhra Pradesh held placards outside the Parliament, seeking special status for their state.
- Six RSS workers in police custody for attacking poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar in Kollam: Kureepuzha Sreekumar was attacked minutes after he criticised Hindutva groups for their stand on the caste wall controversy.
- Pirates in West Africa release oil tanker with 22 Indian crew four days after hijacking it: It is still unclear if the pirates were paid a ransom.
- Hours after Maldives president declares emergency, police storm Supreme Court and arrest two judges: They also arrested former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.