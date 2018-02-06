A look at the headlines right now:

Policeman dies after militant open fire inside Srinagar hospital, prisoner escapes: Two police personnel were accompanying a prisoner, who is from the Lashkar-e-Taiba, to the facility when the attack occurred. Sensex sheds 1,270 points within minutes of trade on cues from Wall Street’s record losses: The Dow Jones fell the most in a day since the 2008 financial crisis, triggering losses in Asian markets. India test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-I missile off Odisha coast: The Indian Army’s Strategic Force Command successfully conducted the test at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Khadi commission asks Fabindia to pay Rs 525 crore as damages for ‘illegally’ using khadi tag: Fabindia called the commission’s allegations ‘baseless’. Pakistan accuses India of killing civilians along the LoC, summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner: Islamabad’s claims follow the Indian Army’s accusations that Pakistani troopers violated the ceasefire and killed 4 soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. 21 people contract HIV after quack doctor in Uttar Pradesh uses infected needle, case registered: The accused, identified as Rajendra Kumar, is absconding. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid protest by TMC, TDP and Akali Dal: Earlier in the day, parliamentarians from Andhra Pradesh held placards outside the Parliament, seeking special status for their state. Six RSS workers in police custody for attacking poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar in Kollam: Kureepuzha Sreekumar was attacked minutes after he criticised Hindutva groups for their stand on the caste wall controversy. Pirates in West Africa release oil tanker with 22 Indian crew four days after hijacking it: It is still unclear if the pirates were paid a ransom. Hours after Maldives president declares emergency, police storm Supreme Court and arrest two judges: They also arrested former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.