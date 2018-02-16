A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Following Cauvery verdict, Panneerselvam says his government will work towards getting Tamil Nadu’s share of waterKarnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the verdict was ‘good news’ for the farmers in the state.
  2. CBI asks Interpol to help locate jewellery designer Nirav Modi, MEA suspends his passport: Meanwhile, Twitter users mocked Vanity Fair for ‘fawning’ over the billionaire in its latest issue. 
  3. ‘You are my examiners today,’ Narendra Modi tells students at his Pariksha Par Charcha: The prime minister’s speech comes weeks after he released a book on how to deal with exam stress.  
  4. Delhi HC issues notices to office-bearers of JNU students’ union for allegedly violating court order: The court said it had barred students from protesting within 100 metres of the varsity’s administration building.
  5. Siddaramaiah prioritises agriculture in his Budget for poll-bound Karnataka: While the education sector got Rs 26,846 crore, the state government allocated Rs 6,645 crore for health schemes.
  6. Teenager arrested for killing 17 at Florida high school confesses to crime: Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.  
  7. Supreme Court rejects Ranbaxy’s appeal against Delhi HC order to pay Rs 3,500 crore to Japanese firm: Daiichi Sankyo had alleged that Ranbaxy’s former owners had lured it into a deal by withholding information.
  8. Bangkok replaces Beijing and New Delhi on Asia’s most polluted cities list: On Friday, air quality levels were ranked at 148 in the ‘unhealthy’ category  
  9. TDP, BJP continue to spar over funds allocated to Andhra Pradesh in Union Budget: People will take ‘harsh decisions’ if they feel cheated, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said.  
  10. Dalit women on an average die 14.6 years younger than women from higher castes, says UN report: A woman’s caste ‘can increase her exposure to mortality as a result of factors such as poor sanitation and inadequate water supply and health care’.  