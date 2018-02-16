A look at the headlines right now:

Following Cauvery verdict, Panneerselvam says his government will work towards getting Tamil Nadu’s share of water: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the verdict was ‘good news’ for the farmers in the state. CBI asks Interpol to help locate jewellery designer Nirav Modi, MEA suspends his passport: Meanwhile, Twitter users mocked Vanity Fair for ‘fawning’ over the billionaire in its latest issue. ‘You are my examiners today,’ Narendra Modi tells students at his Pariksha Par Charcha: The prime minister’s speech comes weeks after he released a book on how to deal with exam stress. Delhi HC issues notices to office-bearers of JNU students’ union for allegedly violating court order: The court said it had barred students from protesting within 100 metres of the varsity’s administration building. Siddaramaiah prioritises agriculture in his Budget for poll-bound Karnataka: While the education sector got Rs 26,846 crore, the state government allocated Rs 6,645 crore for health schemes. Teenager arrested for killing 17 at Florida high school confesses to crime: Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. Supreme Court rejects Ranbaxy’s appeal against Delhi HC order to pay Rs 3,500 crore to Japanese firm: Daiichi Sankyo had alleged that Ranbaxy’s former owners had lured it into a deal by withholding information. Bangkok replaces Beijing and New Delhi on Asia’s most polluted cities list: On Friday, air quality levels were ranked at 148 in the ‘unhealthy’ category TDP, BJP continue to spar over funds allocated to Andhra Pradesh in Union Budget: People will take ‘harsh decisions’ if they feel cheated, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said. Dalit women on an average die 14.6 years younger than women from higher castes, says UN report: A woman’s caste ‘can increase her exposure to mortality as a result of factors such as poor sanitation and inadequate water supply and health care’.