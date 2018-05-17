A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah trade jibes over Karnataka: The Congress and the JD(S) have an immoral coalition, said new CM Yeddyurappa. Supreme Court collegium again defers reiterating Justice KM Joseph’s elevation to top court: The meeting was attended by all five collegium members. Trinamool wins 110 seats as counting for West Bengal panchayat election continues: At least 24 people died in clashes during and after the elections, and repolling was held at 572 booths on Wednesday. India expresses concern over Palestinian deaths on Gaza border, urges for peace: The Palestinian protestors were demonstrating against relocating the United States Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Two police officers arrested in connection with death of Unnao rape complainant’s father: The teenager’s father had been booked under the Arms Act and later died of severe injuries in judicial custody. Indian government requested for data over 12,000 times in second half of 2017, says Facebook: Only the United States made more requests during that period, around 32,700. Indore India’s cleanest city, Mumbai best among state capitals: As part of the Swachh Survekshan 2018, the government surveyed 4,203 cities across India between January and March to assess cleanliness. Malaysian Police search former PM Najib Razak’s home as part of investigation into corruption case: Officials also raided several other properties owned by the ousted leader. Raghuram Rajan refutes reports about applying for top post at Bank of England: United Kingdom Chancellor Phillip Hammond will select the next governor of the bank, which is one of the world’s largest central banks. New Delhi will overtake Tokyo to be world’s most populated city around 2028, says UN report: By 2050, 70% of world’s population will live in urban areas. India, China and Nigeria are expected to account for 35% of this projected growth.