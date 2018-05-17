The big news: Rahul Gandhi says BJP-RSS subverting democratic institutions, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC collegium once again deferred its decision on elevating KM Joseph, and TMC is leading in the West Bengal panchayat polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah trade jibes over Karnataka: The Congress and the JD(S) have an immoral coalition, said new CM Yeddyurappa.
- Supreme Court collegium again defers reiterating Justice KM Joseph’s elevation to top court: The meeting was attended by all five collegium members.
- Trinamool wins 110 seats as counting for West Bengal panchayat election continues: At least 24 people died in clashes during and after the elections, and repolling was held at 572 booths on Wednesday.
- India expresses concern over Palestinian deaths on Gaza border, urges for peace: The Palestinian protestors were demonstrating against relocating the United States Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
- Two police officers arrested in connection with death of Unnao rape complainant’s father: The teenager’s father had been booked under the Arms Act and later died of severe injuries in judicial custody.
- Indian government requested for data over 12,000 times in second half of 2017, says Facebook: Only the United States made more requests during that period, around 32,700.
- Indore India’s cleanest city, Mumbai best among state capitals: As part of the Swachh Survekshan 2018, the government surveyed 4,203 cities across India between January and March to assess cleanliness.
- Malaysian Police search former PM Najib Razak’s home as part of investigation into corruption case: Officials also raided several other properties owned by the ousted leader.
- Raghuram Rajan refutes reports about applying for top post at Bank of England: United Kingdom Chancellor Phillip Hammond will select the next governor of the bank, which is one of the world’s largest central banks.
- New Delhi will overtake Tokyo to be world’s most populated city around 2028, says UN report: By 2050, 70% of world’s population will live in urban areas. India, China and Nigeria are expected to account for 35% of this projected growth.