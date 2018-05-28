A look at the headlines right now:

Tamil Nadu government orders permanent closure of Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi: The order comes days after 13 people were killed in police firing in the district during protests against the Vedanta Group’s plant. Election Commission dismisses reports of large-scale EVM failure during bye-polls: Elections were held in four Lok Sabha, nine Assembly seats across 10 states. India abides only by UN sanctions, not those the US has imposed on Iran, says Sushma Swaraj: The external affairs minister also said that India was open to dialogue with Pakistan, but that ‘terror and talks cannot go together’. Kalkaji Mandir-Janakpuri West stretch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line inaugurated: The new line will reduce the travel time between Gurugram and Noida by 30 minutes. Delhi court reserves order on summoning Shashi Tharoor till June 5 in Sunanda Pushkar death case: In a 3,000-page chargesheet, the police claimed that Pushkar’s last emails and messages on social media were her ‘dying declaration’. Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy says he is at Congress’ mercy to waive farm loans: He added that he would step down if his government fails to fulfil its promise. Traders’ body moves Competition Commission of India against Walmart-Flipkart deal: The plea said that the agreement would create unfair competition and eliminate small traders from the market. Public sector bank employees to go on strike on Wednesday, Thursday against meagre salary hike: Conciliatory talks between bank unions and the management have failed. Pakistan Army orders court of inquiry into former ISI chief’s book co-authored with ex-RAW head: Asad Durrani’s name will be placed on the Exit Control List, which prohibits him from going abroad. Three arrested a day after fire at commercial complex in Mumbai kills four people: The deceased were contractual workers deployed by a firm to remove a private telecom firm’s assets on two floors of the Technic Plus One building.