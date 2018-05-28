The big news: Tamil Nadu orders Sterlite plant to shut down permanently, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The poll body dismissed reports of a major EVM failure during bye-elections, and Sushma Swaraj said India does not follow US sanctions on Iran.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tamil Nadu government orders permanent closure of Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi: The order comes days after 13 people were killed in police firing in the district during protests against the Vedanta Group’s plant.
- Election Commission dismisses reports of large-scale EVM failure during bye-polls: Elections were held in four Lok Sabha, nine Assembly seats across 10 states.
- India abides only by UN sanctions, not those the US has imposed on Iran, says Sushma Swaraj: The external affairs minister also said that India was open to dialogue with Pakistan, but that ‘terror and talks cannot go together’.
- Kalkaji Mandir-Janakpuri West stretch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line inaugurated: The new line will reduce the travel time between Gurugram and Noida by 30 minutes.
- Delhi court reserves order on summoning Shashi Tharoor till June 5 in Sunanda Pushkar death case: In a 3,000-page chargesheet, the police claimed that Pushkar’s last emails and messages on social media were her ‘dying declaration’.
- Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy says he is at Congress’ mercy to waive farm loans: He added that he would step down if his government fails to fulfil its promise.
- Traders’ body moves Competition Commission of India against Walmart-Flipkart deal: The plea said that the agreement would create unfair competition and eliminate small traders from the market.
- Public sector bank employees to go on strike on Wednesday, Thursday against meagre salary hike: Conciliatory talks between bank unions and the management have failed.
- Pakistan Army orders court of inquiry into former ISI chief’s book co-authored with ex-RAW head: Asad Durrani’s name will be placed on the Exit Control List, which prohibits him from going abroad.
- Three arrested a day after fire at commercial complex in Mumbai kills four people: The deceased were contractual workers deployed by a firm to remove a private telecom firm’s assets on two floors of the Technic Plus One building.