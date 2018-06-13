A look at the headlines right now:

Two men lynched in Jharkhand’s Godda district on suspicion of cattle theft, 4 arrested: The police said the victims had stolen 12 buffaloes from Dullu village when they were caught by the residents. Fire breaks out in Prabhadevi high-rise in Mumbai, no casualties reported yet: Around 90 people have been rescued from the building. Delhi BJP leaders, workers begin dharna at Kejriwal’s office against government’s ‘non-performance’: Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta said the sit-in would continue until the AAP government promised to provide water to the people. Grand alliance to stop Narendra Modi reflects the sentiments of people, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress president, however, did not mention who would lead the alliance. Canada, Mexico and United States win rights to host 2026 Fifa World Cup: The ‘United 2026’ bid, as it was known, garnered 67% or 134 out of the 203 total votes. UIDAI defers roll-out of facial recognition facility for Aadhaar authentication to August 1: The authority’s CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the delay will help ensure a smooth roll-out of the service. Summit with Kim Jong-un has averted a nuclear catastrophe, says US President Donald Trump: The leaders had met in Singapore on Tuesday, following which the US agreed to establish diplomatic relations with North Korea. Two people killed, over 3,000 families left homeless as torrential rain causes floods: Torrential rainfall in Manipur and Mizoram in the last few days has caused landslides and flash floods in several parts of the states. Dubai hotel terminates contract with head chef Atul Kochhar for ‘anti-Islam’ tweet: Kochhar, a person of Indian origin, had posted a tweet saying Hindus have been ‘terrorised by Islam’ for over 2,000 years. Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s condition is improving, hopeful of recovery soon, says AIIMS: The hospital’s director, Dr Randeep Guleria, said the 93-year-old former prime minister’s kidney was now functioning normally.