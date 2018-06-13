The big news: Two men lynched in Jharkhand on suspicion of cattle theft, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A fire broke out in Mumbai’s high-rise building in Prabhadevi area, and Delhi BJP workers began a dharna at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s office.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two men lynched in Jharkhand’s Godda district on suspicion of cattle theft, 4 arrested: The police said the victims had stolen 12 buffaloes from Dullu village when they were caught by the residents.
- Fire breaks out in Prabhadevi high-rise in Mumbai, no casualties reported yet: Around 90 people have been rescued from the building.
- Delhi BJP leaders, workers begin dharna at Kejriwal’s office against government’s ‘non-performance’: Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta said the sit-in would continue until the AAP government promised to provide water to the people.
- Grand alliance to stop Narendra Modi reflects the sentiments of people, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress president, however, did not mention who would lead the alliance.
- Canada, Mexico and United States win rights to host 2026 Fifa World Cup: The ‘United 2026’ bid, as it was known, garnered 67% or 134 out of the 203 total votes.
- UIDAI defers roll-out of facial recognition facility for Aadhaar authentication to August 1: The authority’s CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the delay will help ensure a smooth roll-out of the service.
- Summit with Kim Jong-un has averted a nuclear catastrophe, says US President Donald Trump: The leaders had met in Singapore on Tuesday, following which the US agreed to establish diplomatic relations with North Korea.
- Two people killed, over 3,000 families left homeless as torrential rain causes floods: Torrential rainfall in Manipur and Mizoram in the last few days has caused landslides and flash floods in several parts of the states.
- Dubai hotel terminates contract with head chef Atul Kochhar for ‘anti-Islam’ tweet: Kochhar, a person of Indian origin, had posted a tweet saying Hindus have been ‘terrorised by Islam’ for over 2,000 years.
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s condition is improving, hopeful of recovery soon, says AIIMS: The hospital’s director, Dr Randeep Guleria, said the 93-year-old former prime minister’s kidney was now functioning normally.