quick reads

The big news: Rahul Gandhi says lynchings are result of demonetisation, GST, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Arun Jaitley joined back as finance minister after a three-month break, and journalist Kuldip Nayar died in Delhi.

by 
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Germany on Thursday | RahulGandhi/Twitter

A look at the headlines right now.

  1. In Germany, Rahul Gandhi blames unemployment for mob lynchings: The Congress president claimed that the BJP government had taken away protections from marginalised castes and communities.
  2. Arun Jaitley returns as finance minister after three-month break post surgery: He underwent a renal transplant operation on May 14.
  3. Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar dies at 95: The funeral rites will be conducted at 1 pm at a crematorium on Lodhi Road in Delhi.
  4. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan monitors flood relief work in Chengannur: He will tour camps in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts.
  5. Stock market sheds record highs in early trade, rupee at 70 against the dollar again: Earlier in the day, the Nifty 50 had breached the 11,600-mark for the first time.
  6. Campaign funds were not used for hush money payments, says Donald Trump: The US president said the money paid to adult film star Stephanie Clifford and former Playboy model Karen McDougal had come from his personal wealth.
  7. Ankita Raina wins bronze in tennis at Asian Games: Swimmers Virdhawal Khade and Srihari Nataraj set new national records, qualifying for the finals.
  8. Centre allows sale of Oxytocin by private retail chemists from September 1: However, the government’s notification does not mention any relaxation of the ban on manufacture of the product by private firms.
  9. Mob attacks Muslim man’s house in Haryana’s Rohtak on suspicion of cow slaughter: Five policemen were injured in clashes with villagers following cow slaughter rumours in Jharkhand. 
  10. Assembly bye-elections under way in Meghalaya to decide single largest party: The bye-polls for South Tura and Ranikor seats will be a close race between the National People’s Party and the Congress.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.