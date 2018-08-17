The big news: Rahul Gandhi says lynchings are result of demonetisation, GST, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Arun Jaitley joined back as finance minister after a three-month break, and journalist Kuldip Nayar died in Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now.
- In Germany, Rahul Gandhi blames unemployment for mob lynchings: The Congress president claimed that the BJP government had taken away protections from marginalised castes and communities.
- Arun Jaitley returns as finance minister after three-month break post surgery: He underwent a renal transplant operation on May 14.
- Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar dies at 95: The funeral rites will be conducted at 1 pm at a crematorium on Lodhi Road in Delhi.
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan monitors flood relief work in Chengannur: He will tour camps in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts.
- Stock market sheds record highs in early trade, rupee at 70 against the dollar again: Earlier in the day, the Nifty 50 had breached the 11,600-mark for the first time.
- Campaign funds were not used for hush money payments, says Donald Trump: The US president said the money paid to adult film star Stephanie Clifford and former Playboy model Karen McDougal had come from his personal wealth.
- Ankita Raina wins bronze in tennis at Asian Games: Swimmers Virdhawal Khade and Srihari Nataraj set new national records, qualifying for the finals.
- Centre allows sale of Oxytocin by private retail chemists from September 1: However, the government’s notification does not mention any relaxation of the ban on manufacture of the product by private firms.
- Mob attacks Muslim man’s house in Haryana’s Rohtak on suspicion of cow slaughter: Five policemen were injured in clashes with villagers following cow slaughter rumours in Jharkhand.
- Assembly bye-elections under way in Meghalaya to decide single largest party: The bye-polls for South Tura and Ranikor seats will be a close race between the National People’s Party and the Congress.