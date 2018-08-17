The big news: Kerala blames Tamil Nadu for worsening flood situation, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi hinted at conspiracy behind the death of Unnao rape case witness, and the Election Commission chief ruled out simultaneous polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kerala blames Tamil Nadu’s water management at Mullaperiyar dam for worsening flood situation: The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to suddenly release water from the reservoir was one of the reasons for the deluge, the state told the Supreme Court.
- Rahul Gandhi ‘smells conspiracy’ in death of witness in fatal assault of Unnao rape survivor’s father: The Congress president wondered if the ‘mysterious death and hurried burial’ was Narendra Modi’s idea of justice for women.
- ‘No chance at all,’ says Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat about simultaneous polls: The poll panel’s chief said the two voting exercises could not be executed without the legal framework in place.
- Pakistan denies US claims that Mike Pompeo discussed terrorism with Imran Khan: The spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry said the statement issued by the US State department was factually incorrect.
- Union minister Maneka Gandhi says 14 lakh fake names were found registered in Assam anganwadis list: The minister asked state governments to refrain from tasking the centres with responsibilities of buying and distributing food.
- Patna High Court pulls up CBI for failing to submit inquiry progress report in Muzaffarpur rape case: The court also asked the agency to explain why the investigating officer in the case was transferred.
- Pakistan is ready to give humanitarian assistance to Kerala, says Imran Khan: Meanwhile, the Centre clarified that the relief package it has released for the southern state was only ‘advance assistance’.
- Arun Jaitley returns as finance minister after three-month break post surgery: He underwent a renal transplant operation on May 14.
- Protest at Manipur University called off after 85 days ‘in the interest of students’: Students called off the protest after the Centre agreed to all the terms in a memorandum signed on August 16.
- United Nations warns of potential loss of a generation of Rohingya children: The United Nations Children’s Fund said a massive investment in education is required for half a million children living in refugee camps in Bangladesh.