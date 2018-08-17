quick reads

The big news: Kerala blames Tamil Nadu for worsening flood situation, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi hinted at conspiracy behind the death of Unnao rape case witness, and the Election Commission chief ruled out simultaneous polls.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Kerala blames Tamil Nadu’s water management at Mullaperiyar dam for worsening flood situation: The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to suddenly release water from the reservoir was one of the reasons for the deluge, the state told the Supreme Court.
  2. Rahul Gandhi ‘smells conspiracy’ in death of witness in fatal assault of Unnao rape survivor’s father: The Congress president wondered if the ‘mysterious death and hurried burial’ was Narendra Modi’s idea of justice for women.
  3. ‘No chance at all,’ says Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat about simultaneous polls: The poll panel’s chief said the two voting exercises could not be executed without the legal framework in place.
  4. Pakistan denies US claims that Mike Pompeo discussed terrorism with Imran Khan: The spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry said the statement issued by the US State department was factually incorrect.
  5. Union minister Maneka Gandhi says 14 lakh fake names were found registered in Assam anganwadis list: The minister asked state governments to refrain from tasking the centres with responsibilities of buying and distributing food.
  6. Patna High Court pulls up CBI for failing to submit inquiry progress report in Muzaffarpur rape case: The court also asked the agency to explain why the investigating officer in the case was transferred.
  7. Pakistan is ready to give humanitarian assistance to Kerala, says Imran Khan: Meanwhile, the Centre clarified that the relief package it has released for the southern state was only ‘advance assistance’.
  8. Arun Jaitley returns as finance minister after three-month break post surgery: He underwent a renal transplant operation on May 14.
  9. Protest at Manipur University called off after 85 days ‘in the interest of students’: Students called off the protest after the Centre agreed to all the terms in a memorandum signed on August 16.
  10. United Nations warns of potential loss of a generation of Rohingya children: The United Nations Children’s Fund said a massive investment in education is required for half a million children living in refugee camps in Bangladesh.   
