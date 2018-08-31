The big news: GDP growth surges to a two-year high in April-June, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Police claimed activists held in Bhima Koregaon case were in touch with Maoists, and the women’s hockey team won a silver medal at Asian Games.
A look at the headlines right now:
- GDP growth rose to 8.2% in first quarter of 2018-’19: The government had reported a 7.7% growth in the GDP in the previous quarter.
- Evidence clearly establishes accused in Bhima Koregaon case had links with Maoists, say police: The additional director general of police claimed activists’ speeches were meant to incite hatred before caste-related violence erupted near Pune on January 1.
- Lacklustre India women’s hockey team go down to disciplined Japan, finish with silver medal in the Asian Games: India, despite being the higher-ranked team, were outplayed by a Japanese team that executed its gameplan to perfection.
- Rupee closes at 71 against dollar for the first time: Diesel prices hit all-time high and petrol also costlier as the home currency continued to slide.
- Member nations sign declaration, call for comprehensive approach to fight terror at BIMSTEC summit: PM Modi met Dasho Tshering Wangchuk, the chief advisor of the interim government of Bhutan, Myanmar President Win Myint and Thailand PM Prayuth Chan-ocha.
- Personal laws can be preserved only if they do not contradict the Constitution, says the Law Commission: The panel said that ‘piecemeal changes’ can be made to personal laws to balance freedom of religion with the right to equality.
- Census 2021 will collect data on Other Backward Classes for the first time: The data is expected to be finalised in three years, unlike seven-eight years it takes now.
- Donald Trump threatens to pull US out of World Trade Organization: The US president claimed the agreement establishing the body ‘was the single worst trade deal ever made’.
- Supreme Court adjourns hearing of petitions against Article 35A till January: The Centre told the court that all security agencies are busy preparing for upcoming local body elections in the state.
- British firm Whithead Plc to sell Costa Coffee to Coca Cola for £3.9 billion: The sale, subject to approval by shareholders and anti-trust watchdogs, will be completed in the first half of 2019.