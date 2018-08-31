A look at the headlines right now:

GDP growth rose to 8.2% in first quarter of 2018-’19: The government had reported a 7.7% growth in the GDP in the previous quarter. Evidence clearly establishes accused in Bhima Koregaon case had links with Maoists, say police: The additional director general of police claimed activists’ speeches were meant to incite hatred before caste-related violence erupted near Pune on January 1. Lacklustre India women’s hockey team go down to disciplined Japan, finish with silver medal in the Asian Games: India, despite being the higher-ranked team, were outplayed by a Japanese team that executed its gameplan to perfection. Rupee closes at 71 against dollar for the first time: Diesel prices hit all-time high and petrol also costlier as the home currency continued to slide. Member nations sign declaration, call for comprehensive approach to fight terror at BIMSTEC summit: PM Modi met Dasho Tshering Wangchuk, the chief advisor of the interim government of Bhutan, Myanmar President Win Myint and Thailand PM Prayuth Chan-ocha. Personal laws can be preserved only if they do not contradict the Constitution, says the Law Commission: The panel said that ‘piecemeal changes’ can be made to personal laws to balance freedom of religion with the right to equality. Census 2021 will collect data on Other Backward Classes for the first time: The data is expected to be finalised in three years, unlike seven-eight years it takes now. Donald Trump threatens to pull US out of World Trade Organization: The US president claimed the agreement establishing the body ‘was the single worst trade deal ever made’. Supreme Court adjourns hearing of petitions against Article 35A till January: The Centre told the court that all security agencies are busy preparing for upcoming local body elections in the state. British firm Whithead Plc to sell Costa Coffee to Coca Cola for £3.9 billion: The sale, subject to approval by shareholders and anti-trust watchdogs, will be completed in the first half of 2019.